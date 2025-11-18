Video: I only defended myself – Mr Jollof apologises after fight with VDM

Mr. Jollof

Nigerian comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has broken his silence following an altercation with fellow passenger Very Dark Man (VDM) on a commercial flight.

According to reports, the two engaged in a physical fight onboard a United Nigeria Airlines flight reportedly travelling from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos.

A viral video showed the two exchanging blows inside the aircraft.

Adressing the situation, Mr Jollof posted a video on his Instagram page, offering a public apology to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), United Nigeria Airlines, and the passengers onboard the flight.

He also extended apologies to his family and employer, emphasizing that he is not a violent person and was merely defending himself.

In his statement, Mr Jollof said, “I want to use this medium to sincerely apologise to the NCAA, United Nigeria Airlines, and the passengers that boarded the airline. I was only defending myself. You guys saw what happened, and I am very sorry if I delayed your appointment. Pardon me. This isn’t my kind of person. It will never happen again.

“To my lovely wife, I know you’re proud of me. To my kids, I am sorry, Daddy will never do this again. To my boss, I am very sorry, this isn’t my kind of person.”