Varsity students throw weight behind FG’s climate agenda

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – University students across Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the Federal Government’s climate and energy-transition plans, with the National Ex-Officio of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), Comrade Moses Alalade, reaffirming the students’ support for the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

In a statement, Alalade said Nigerian university students are ready to work closely with the NCCC to drive the country’s climate goals and shift towards cleaner, more sustainable energy.

He praised the Council for putting stronger structures in place to guide climate action and for helping Nigeria stay committed to the Paris Agreement.

According to him, the NCCC leadership has shown genuine willingness to partner with key stakeholders, including young people, to achieve Nigeria’s climate aspirations.

“The recent strides by the National Council on Climate Change reinforce Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen its global climate commitments.

“The Office of the National Ex-Officio is dedicated to amplifying awareness, climate and energy literacy initiatives, and youth participation in the climate transition space,” he said.

Alalade also spoke about his campus-to-campus Switch Initiative, a climate and energy awareness campaign designed to equip university students with knowledge and inspire them to take action. He stressed that young people must be at the centre of Nigeria’s journey to a low-carbon and climate-resilient future.

The Switch Initiative, currently running across campuses under the NAUS structure, aims to raise a new generation of climate-aware students who understand, support, and actively contribute to Nigeria’s climate-action efforts.

Alalade further noted that stronger collaboration between government agencies and youth-driven platforms would be key to achieving the country’s sustainability targets and making Nigeria a leading example in Africa’s green transition.