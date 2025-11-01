Uzoka-Anite leads Igbo business delegation to Sanwo-Olu, seeks stronger public-private collaboration

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

In line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive for ministers to intensify engagement with key economic stakeholders, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, on Friday, led a delegation of prominent Igbo business leaders to meet Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to press for a more enabling environment for all businesses to thrive in Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Uzoka-Anite explained that the mission was part of the Federal Government’s broader agenda to deepen collaboration between policymakers and the private sector, as well as to introduce the Government and Private Sector (GPS) Dialogue Series.

The initiative seeks to foster a sustainable framework for economic dialogue between government and the business community.

“The idea behind the GPS Dialogue is simple but powerful: to create a regular, open space where government officials and private sector leaders can sit together, share perspectives, and design practical solutions for the challenges and opportunities before us,” the Ministry of image maker, Mr. Mohammed Manga, quoted Dr. Uzoka-Anite as saying in a statement, this evening.

The Minister further noted that the platform is designed to build trust and shared responsibility, “where policy meets practice and where ideas are translated into concrete actions that drive inclusive growth.”

According to her, the goal is to identify barriers to investment, co-create solutions, and strengthen understanding between policymakers and business leaders in order to make Nigeria’s economy more competitive globally.

“The vision is to build a bridge—one that connects policy with practice and ambition with action. And there is no better place to start that bridge than right here in Lagos, the commercial heartbeat of Nigeria and West Africa,” Dr. Uzoka-Anite declared.

She commended the Lagos State Government for its commitment to economic reform and requested active participation in the Dialogue Series by relevant commissioners and senior officials.

“Your leadership and that of the Lagos State Government will go a long way in ensuring that the GPS Dialogue becomes a vibrant, impactful platform that truly reflects the partnership we want to see between government and business,” she told the governor.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite described the Outh-East business leaders as “shining examples of the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit” who have made significant contributions to Lagos’ economic growth.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improving access to finance, and advancing business and regulatory reforms in partnership with Lagos State.

“Together, we share a common vision — to build a Nigeria where enterprise is encouraged, innovation is rewarded, and prosperity is within the reach of every hardworking citizen,” she said.

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomed the initiative and assured the Minister of Lagos State’s continued collaboration with the Federal Government, the private sector, and all Nigerians in building a fair and prosperous society.

“Lagos will continue to partner with the Federal Government, captains of industry, and relevant stakeholders to improve the lives of our people. We thank you for choosing Lagos to host the maiden edition of the GPS Dialogue,” the Governor stated.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians — regardless of background — are given equal opportunities to thrive in an atmosphere of equity, justice, and honesty.

During the visit, the delegation of Igbo business leaders also proposed the creation of a Lagos-Igbo Consultative Council to strengthen dialogue, collaboration, and mutual prosperity between the Igbo community and the state government.

As the Federal Government, Lagos State, and Southeast business community continue to forge stronger partnerships, observers believe such engagements will unlock new pathways for investment, innovation, and sustainable economic growth across Nigeria.