UNIZIK alumni iInt’l convention focuses on Gen Z integration, future

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Alumni Association held its annual convention in Lagos over the weekend, with a central theme: “The Future is Now.”

The event served as a major platform for members to brainstorm on strategies for integrating the emerging Generation Z into the association and to sensitize members on crucial personal and financial planning for a secure future.

The Global President of the UNIZIK Alumni Association, Professor Ikechukwu Umeh, highlighted the convention’s focus, particularly addressing the association’s future growth and impact.

“Our university has graduated thousands, if not millions of alumni,” Prof. Umeh said. “And at this time, we are looking at the new generation. What’s up for them—I mean the Gen Zs.”

He noted the diverse mix of generations present, stating, “Here we have a mixture of the Gen X, Y and Z. So, how do we harness ourselves as members of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni association so that we can make a great impact in our alma mater?”

Prof. Umeh explained that the theme, “The Future is Now,” was chosen to focus on harnessing emerging trends for a better university.

He stressed that the convention would help the Association “live up to what it is meant to be” by brainstorming how to integrate incoming members, current students, and all affiliates to ensure they become successful alumni and contribute to the institution’s greatness.

In addition to focusing on the future of the university, Prof. Umeh pointed out the association’s role in promoting Nigerian culture for national development.

“If you look at our members gathered here, nobody is wearing a foreign attire. We are all Nigerians, and we are proudly Nigeria,” he stated, noting that the association is proud of its cultural heritage, which is promoted even through their dress and convention activities.

Echoing the theme’s urgency, the Chairman of the Lagos branch of the Association, Mr. Kenneth Okoli emphasized the convention’s primary focus on personal readiness and planning.

Mr. Okoli stated that the international convention aimed to sensitize the over two thousand members on “the need to plan their lives in case of any eventuality.”

“Globally, most countries’ economies are not fantastic. So we need to plan whatever we are doing to secure our future,” he explained, justifying the theme.

“We don’t want to be caught unawares… That is why I made mention of planning ahead.”

Okoli concluded with an admonition: “At the end of the convention, we expect that people will have a lot of reasons to stop blaming anybody. Plan your life, family, and resources the way it should be. If you don’t plan, you already plan to fail.”

He expressed confidence that attendees would leave the convention motivated to move forward and capitalize on available opportunities.