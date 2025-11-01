Universities should make SDGs backdrop of research problems – Don

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigerian Universities have been tasked to make issues around Sustainable Development Goals a major part of research-solving problems with a view to ensuring the achievement of the SDGs objectives.

This was disclosed by the Pioneer Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Lafia, Nassarawa State, Professor Ekanem Braide, while delivering BOWEN University Convocation Lecture on Friday in Iwo, Osun State.

She disclosed that apart from being listed as a prerequisite to achieving the SDGs goals, education, she said, is the most critical element towards realizing the goals.

Her words, “If education is gotten right, achievement of the SDGs will progress fast and poverty will be reduced. If education is not given appropriate attention, it will be a matter of motion without movement, going from where we were to where we were. Recall that poverty is cyclically interrelated with problems of underdevelopment”.

While emphasizing the importance of education to the development of any society, she said the University must impact on every sphere of the society

“Universities should encourage the setting up of a National Research Foundation and Research Data Bank and all universities must be members of this movement to speed up the actualization of the National Research Foundation.

“There must be a positive impact of the presence of a University in the host community. If a university exists in a location and the location remains unchanged then the University in not fulfilling its mandate. A University should alive some of the cross-cutting problems of its host community. Apart from enhancing the ranking of the University, community service reduces conflict, addresses economic and social needs of communities, build staff and students leadership qualities and provide opportunities for staffs as well as students to showcase their talent and touch lives of many in the community.

“For Universities to be effective engine of knowledge and driver of development, it must encourage stakeholders joint participation

which includes government, the academia, the community and the industry to encourage research translation.

“There is an urgency to act fast to ensure that research is redirected to feed policy practices so that diversity and innovation have a place in National development”, she added.