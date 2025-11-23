UNIBEN opens school fees portal for new students

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced the opening of its upgraded payment portal for newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic session.

In an official circular by its Registrar, Mr Ademola Bobola on Sunday, the university said that it has not increased school charges for any category of student.

According to him, the portal is now accessible to all 100-level students as well as newly admitted 200-level Direct Entry students.

Bobola emphasised that only the official payment link provided by the university should be used.

He warned students and parents against fraudsters and unauthorised platforms.

“The University has consistently maintained the regime of school charges adopted in the previous sessions as applicable.

“Hence, it has not effected any form of increase in the approved charges for all categories of students, including the current 2025/2026 academic session,” he said.

Bobola also provided a step-by-step process to guide students through the payment procedure using portal.uniben.edu.

The registrar advised students and parents with enquiries, to contact the institution’s Information Communication Technology (ICT) Unit.

He also urged all new students to complete their payments promptly, to ensure seamless onboarding for the new academic session.