UniAbuja law students to honour Femi Falana

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) chapter of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) has concluded arrangements to honour legal icon Femi Falana, SAN, in recognition of his consistent defence of human rights in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by LAWSAN President, Muhammed Akingbolu, the students described Falana’s contributions to democracy, justice, and the legal profession as “immeasurable.” The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 13, in Abuja.

The honour forms part of activities marking the Faculty’s Beginning of Legal Year, during which the former President of the West African Bar Association (WABA) will deliver the keynote address.

“From all records available, both offline and online, Mr. Femi Falana has consistently stood as a defender of truth, justice, and equity. His contributions are immeasurable because he was there for a generation before us, and he is still here for our generation today,” Akingbolu stated.

He added that Falana and his contemporaries—and leaders such as Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Alfred Rewane, Beko Ransome-Kuti, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Kunle Ajibade, Shehu Sani, and others—deserve significant credit for the democracy Nigeria enjoys today.

The event will also feature talent showcases by students, including moot court sessions, debates, quizzes, and essay competitions.

According to LAWSAN, the ceremony will create opportunities for students to interact with and learn from Falana, who has handled numerous landmark cases across various courts of competent jurisdiction.

The highlight of the event will be the conferment of a special honour on Falana as “Senior Advocate of the Masses (SAM)” in recognition of his sacrifices and contributions to justice in Nigeria.

Akingbolu also expressed appreciation to the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Dr. Uwakwe Abugu, and the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mathew Adamu, for their support and guidance to the faculty’s students and staff.