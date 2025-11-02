Understanding fans’ economy key to unlocking high streaming numbers — Uwem Brown

By Ayo Onikoyi

Digital marketing and music streaming consultant, Uwem Brown, has emphasized that the key to achieving sustainable streaming success lies in understanding the earning power of your fanbase.

Speaking at the just concluded Music Business Hangout, held on October 15th, 2025, the event which was organized by Maxtreme Inc, hosted and supported by British Council in Lagos Nigeria, Brown highlighted that artists who build communities based on the income strength of their listeners are more likely to achieve visibility and long-term growth in the digital space.

“The truth is, the Nigerian music scene has clear earning segments — high earners, mid-level, and low earners who all consume music differently,” Brown explained. “Creating music that resonates with these tiers enables stronger connection, better visibility, and faster acceptability across digital platforms.”

Drawing from his extensive experience in Africa’s leading digital streaming companies — Boomplay and Mdundo A/S — Brown shared a practical approach for artists seeking data-backed results. He advised artists to release a structured roadmap of two songs, supported with digital ad campaigns over a three-month timeline, to generate real-time insights into audience behavior.

“The data gathered from such a strategy helps artists identify who truly connects with their music and how income levels influence consumption,” he said. “This way, artists can tailor future releases and content according to the economic realities of their fans.”

Maxtreme, a music distribution, talent management, and media relations company, organized the event to empower music artists, industry professionals and executives with actionable strategies for building sustainable music businesses in both digital and direct markets space.

Brown’s remarks underscored a growing reality in the Nigerian and African music scene — that streaming success isn’t just about good music, but about understanding the financial and emotional dynamics of the audience consuming it.