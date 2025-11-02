UN Security Council supports Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution endorsing further negotiations on Morocco’s proposed autonomy plan for Western Sahara.

The resolution, drafted by the United States and adopted on Friday, calls on all parties to resume dialogue based on the autonomy initiative Morocco submitted to the UN in 2007.

The Council noted that the proposal—which offers a measure of self-governance for Western Sahara under Moroccan administration—could serve as a practical framework for advancing discussions aimed at resolving the long-standing dispute.

Eleven countries voted in favour of the text, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. Algeria did not support the measure.

Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the UN, described the vote as significant, expressing hope that it would encourage renewed diplomatic engagement.

“We urge all parties to use the coming weeks to come to the table and engage in serious discussions. We believe regional peace is possible, and we will make every effort to facilitate progress,” Waltz said.

Algeria’s ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama, welcomed some elements of the resolution but noted that it did not fully address the aspirations of the people of Western Sahara, as articulated by the Polisario Front.

Although the vote reflected differing views among member states, the resolution marks one of the strongest expressions of support so far for Morocco’s autonomy proposal. The plan has also gained backing from several European Union members and an increasing number of African states.

As in previous years, the resolution reaffirms the autonomy plan as a basis for negotiations but does not reference a referendum on self-determination that includes independence as an option.

The Council also renewed the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in the region, the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), for another year.

Western Sahara, a territory roughly the size of the United Kingdom, has remained a subject of dispute since Spain withdrew in 1975. Morocco administers most of the area, while the Polisario Front advocates for an independent Sahrawi state.

Morocco’s autonomy proposal includes establishing local legislative, executive and judicial bodies elected by residents, while Morocco would retain authority over national defence, foreign affairs and religious matters.