UK warns Nigerians against visa fraud, threatens up to 10-year travel bans

…Joint Campaign Launched with Canada and Australia to Curb Immigration Fraud

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The British High Commission in Nigeria has warned that individuals attempting visa fraud could face travel bans of up to 10 years.

In a statement on Monday, the commission highlighted that visa fraud costs victims millions of pounds annually, exposing them to financial losses, legal issues, and, in some cases, exploitation.

The warning follows the launch of a joint campaign by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to combat visa fraud and protect Nigerians from fraudulent immigration facilitators. The initiative, #FightingVisaFraud, was launched during International Fraud Awareness Week (November 16–22) and marks a historic level of cooperation between the three countries against a shared global threat.

Visa fraud often involves criminal networks promising guaranteed visas, unqualified job placements, or expedited processing in exchange for high fees. Victims may face financial loss, visa refusals, travel bans, and even trafficking or exploitation.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, said: “Visa fraud destroys dreams and devastates families. Criminal facilitators prey on people’s legitimate aspirations for a better life, stealing their money and putting them at risk of serious harm. Through this joint campaign, we are sending a clear message: use only official channels, verify all advice, and report suspicious activity. The UK welcomes legitimate visa applications through proper routes, but those who attempt fraud face serious consequences, including 10-year travel bans.”

Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Pasquale Salvaggio, added that Canada is committed to protecting people from exploitation, maintaining fair immigration systems, and supporting legitimate travelers.

The campaign advises prospective applicants to use official government websites, verify that immigration advisers are properly registered, avoid guarantees of success, watch for demands for excessive fees, and report suspicious activity to authorities. Legitimate information is available at UK Visas and Immigration and Canada Immigration.

Authorities in the three countries warned that offenders risk visa refusals, long-term travel bans, financial losses, criminal charges, and increased vulnerability to exploitation or trafficking. Immigration authorities will collaborate with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute offenders.