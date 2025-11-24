UK, Canada, Australia collaborate to curb rising visa scams

The diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have rolled out a coordinated international drive to combat the growing menace of visa fraud.

Envoys from the three countries cautioned that increasingly organised criminal groups are preying on people seeking genuine travel, education, or employment opportunities abroad.

The initiative, branded #FightingVisaFraud, was introduced during International Fraud Awareness Week (16–22 November). Officials described the effort as an unprecedented level of collaboration among the trio.

In a joint statement released on Monday, the missions said the campaign stems from discussions at the Five Country Ministerial and underscores their shared determination to address a global problem that drains victims of millions of dollars annually and exposes them to grave dangers.

They explained that fraudulent agents continue to mislead applicants with deceptive claims of guaranteed visas, fake job offers, and promises of fast-tracked processing at huge costs.

These scams often leave victims with denied applications, financial hardship, travel prohibitions, and, in severe cases, exploitation and trafficking.

“Our countries have identified common patterns of visa fraud affecting their immigration systems.

“This coordinated campaign demonstrates the three countries’ commitment to protecting legitimate visa applicants while maintaining the integrity of their immigration systems and secure borders,” the statement said.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, highlighted the devastating human consequences of these schemes.

“Visa fraud destroys dreams and devastates families. Criminal facilitators prey on people’s legitimate aspirations for a better life, stealing their money and putting them at risk of serious harm.

“Through this joint campaign with our international partners, we are sending a clear message: use only official channels, verify all advice, and report suspicious activity.

“The UK welcomes legitimate visa applications through proper routes – but those who attempt fraud face serious consequences, including 10-year travel bans,” Montgomery said in the statement.

Canadian High Commissioner Pasquale Salvaggio also stressed the importance of the initiative, noting that it reflects longstanding cooperation among the countries.

“Canada is committed to working with our international partners to combat visa fraud and protect people from exploitation.

“This campaign reflects our shared values and determination to maintain fair, secure immigration systems while supporting those who seek to travel, study, or work through legitimate pathways,” the envoy said.

The missions advised potential applicants to avoid unofficial sources, verify that any immigration adviser is properly licensed, and watch for red flags such as inflated charges, pressure to make quick payments, or claims that sidestep established procedures.

“Be suspicious of guarantees,” the joint guidance stated. “No one can guarantee visa approval.”

They reiterated that penalties for visa fraud are severe. Those caught using fraudulent means may face visa denials, travel restrictions of up to 10 years, significant financial loss with little chance of recovery, criminal prosecution in some regions, and increased vulnerability to trafficking.

Authorities in the three countries are working with law enforcement to track, investigate, and bring offenders to justice.

Reliable information is available on official government websites, including gov.uk for the United Kingdom and Canada.ca for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Cases of suspected fraud in the UK can be reported to Action Fraud.

Campaign resources, including alerts and guidance materials, will be published on the missions’ social media platforms.

The embassies noted that although the campaign is jointly coordinated, each country will implement it according to its national agenda.

Visa fraud remains a worldwide challenge, with governments such as the UK, Canada, and Australia regularly issuing warnings about fake visa services, unregulated agents, and misleading immigration advice.

These countries continue to urge the public to use only official channels and avoid anyone offering guaranteed visas or expedited processing in exchange for payment.