Udinese v Atalanta: Lookman, Okoye at war in Italy’s Serie A

Okoye-Lookman

A revamped Ademola Lookman will lead his Atalanta team mates to Udinese in northeastern Italy where they will come face to face with Super Eagles safe hands, Maduka Okoye who will be in goal for the host team.

Still the only unbeaten team left in Serie A this season, Atalanta are also Italy’s stalemate specialists, taking a single point from seven of their nine league games.

Across all competitions, the Bergamaschi have only suffered one loss so far – away to European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League – but they are struggling to convert their chances.

Last weekend, La Dea drew 1-1 with regional rivals Cremonese, and they hosted another Lombardy side on Tuesday evening, when Milan made the short trip to Bergamo.

Despite falling behind early on, Atalanta pulled themselves level through Ademola Lookman’s fierce finish – his first goal since an unseemly summer transfer saga.

Ivan Juric later lamented that his team failed to win, having produced 17 attempts and had more of the ball, and they have now drawn all of their last five domestic fixtures – plus one in the Champions League. That frustrating run leaves them trailing their fellow European hopefuls in Serie A, one point above 10th-placed Udinese.