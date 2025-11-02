Udikay joins Corekt music Global, debuts with a beautiful song – ‘Big God’

By Adetutu Audu

The gospel music scene welcomes a powerful new voice as Udikay, the fast-rising singer, songwriter, and actor, officially joins Corekt Music Global, one of the most vibrant gospel music community in Africa.

Marking this new chapter, Udikay makes his debut under the label with the release of his highly anticipated single titled “BIG GOD.”

Known for his captivating stage presence and soulful delivery, Udikay has long been recognized as a multi-talented creative.

Many first encountered his brilliance as the lead actor in In Cycles (The Movie) — but his musical depth and passion for authentic worship are what now take center stage.

“BIG GOD” is an energetic Afro-gospel anthem that blends powerful rhythms with faith-filled lyrics, celebrating the greatness of God in every circumstance. The song carries Udikay’s signature sound — vibrant, joyful, and deeply spiritual — making it a perfect reflection of his artistry and message.

“This song is my testimony of God’s faithfulness beyond my limits and expectations,” Udikay shares.

“Joining Corekt Music Global feels like divine timing. It’s not just a label — it’s a movement for kingdom sounds and creative excellence.”

“BIG GOD” is now available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide, accompanied by a colorful music video set to premiere soon.