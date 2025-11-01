UCH resident doctors join nationwide strike, seek resilient healthcare system

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Saturday joined the nationwide strike as directed by its headquarters.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had earlier announced it would embark on a nationwide strike on Nov. 1, citing the Federal Government’s failure to meet its long-standing demands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association is demanding a 200 per cent increase in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

This is in addition to the demand for the full implementation of new allowances proposed since July 2022 and the immediate recruitment of clinical staff.

NARD had also been calling for the removal of bureaucratic bottlenecks delaying the replacement of existing doctors, among others.

The UCH ARD President, Dr Gboyega Ajibola, told NAN that all resident doctors, medical officers and house officers of UCH were in full compliance.

“At 12 midnight today, we fully complied with that.

“If you enter UCH, Ibadan, now, you will note that our members are not working as directed by NARD.

“The strike is total and comprehensive; no corridors of emergency will be left open at all in this strike action.

“UCH, as a foundational member of NARD, holds leadership fortitude in NARD.

“All our officers unanimously decided to start the strike today,” he said.

Regarding the anticipated effects of the strike, the UCH ARD president emphasised that patients would not be able to receive specialists’ care as they should.

According to him, UCH provides intensive specialists’ care and multidisciplinary management to patients, which can be very hard to get in the private sector.

“Also, when patients go to the private sector, the care they receive is more expensive than what applies in government hospitals.

“The revenue of the hospital is going to decrease; though the consultants are working, the ARD constitute about 80 per cent of the medical doctors’ workforce.

“So, the rate of admission, surgery, and the number of patients you will see in clinics will reduce,” he said.

Ajibola also remarks that the strike is not a fight between the NARD and the Federal Government and that it is not politically motivated.

“It’s a struggle for a functional, just, strong and resilient healthcare system.

“We want a system that values both the people who provide care and the people we provide care for,” he said.

Therefore, he called on stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to bring their influence to the fore.

“Every doctor is keen to go back to work and provide care to the patients, but we need a healthcare system that is just and not broken.

“It’s not a fight against Nigerians; rather, we want you to come to support us to get the optimal care required.

“Our members should remain calm and optimistic that the government will answer us in good time,” he said. (NAN)