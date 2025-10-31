Uba Sani Revives Abandoned Kabala–Costain Road Project, clears N2.1bn debt

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy, declaring that the state is poised to become Nigeria’s renewable energy hub through its vast solar, biomass, and hydroelectric potentials.

“With our vast solar, biomass, and hydroelectric potentials, Kaduna State stands ready to lead Nigeria’s energy transition; becoming a renewable energy hub that powers industries, strengthens communities—especially the underserved—creates jobs, boosts the economy, and drives inclusive growth for our people,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Consultant to the Kabala–Costain dualisation project, Engr. Shakiruddeen Adesina Akinloye, has revealed that Governor Uba Sani inherited the project at only 35 percent completion, contrary to claims that it was nearly completed by the previous administration.

Akinloye, who spoke during an inspection of the site, explained that the project—awarded in 2020 and stalled in 2022—was fraught with design flaws and payment delays that forced the contractor, CCECC, to suspend work. He said the Uba Sani administration revived the project after clearing a ¦ 2.1 billion debt left by the previous government.

“The project stopped at 35 percent before the current administration took over. When we resumed, we discovered the initial design was unsafe—it had a sharp curve immediately after the bridge which could cause accidents. We redesigned it to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety,” he said.

According to him, the revised design includes a gentler curve and a second bridge to address flooding and safety concerns. “Safety comes first in engineering. The new design also involves an additional 90-metre bridge to handle waterlogging challenges after soil tests showed subsoil depth of about nine metres,” he added.

Managing Director of the Kaduna Roads Agency (KADRA), Dr. Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, corroborated the consultant’s statement, stressing that the project was abandoned midway and inherited at just 35 percent completion.

He explained that only one bridge and about 600 meters of road, out of the total 2.7 kilometres, had been completed before it was abandoned. “This administration came on board in 2023 and revived the project. It paid an outstanding ¦ 2.1 billion owed to the contractor and released an additional 50 percent advance payment for ongoing works,” he said.

Dr. Ahmed dismissed reports that the previous government achieved up to 70 percent completion, describing such claims as “pure misinformation.”

“It’s simple arithmetic. Six hundred meters out of 2.7 kilometres is 22 percent. This administration is constructing the remaining 2.1 kilometres and a second bridge,” he clarified.

He further explained that new engineering solutions were introduced after investigations revealed that the initial alignment narrowed the water channel, causing flooding during the rainy season. “We had two options—either spend heavily on soil stabilization or extend the bridge. We chose the latter because it’s safer and more cost-effective,” he said.

Commending Governor Uba Sani for taking the bull by the horns, Dr. Ahmed said the administration’s intervention has ensured the project’s revival and speedy completion.

Project Manager for CCECC Kaduna Office, Mr. Henry Zhang, confirmed that the project stalled due to unpaid certificates and adverse ground conditions, but has since resumed following government intervention.

“With the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, the project has been revived and is progressing smoothly. We are determined to deliver a high-quality road that will improve traffic flow, connect communities, and support Kaduna’s economic growth,” Zhang said.

The 2.7-kilometre Kabala–Costain dualisation project links Aliyu Makama Road and Costain Junction in Kaduna North. When completed, it is expected to ease traffic congestion, prevent flooding, and enhance economic connectivity between Kaduna North and Kaduna South.