U S angry over Nigeria’s rejection of military base, deportee deal, not religious persecution — CSO

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Government’s refusal to accept former U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to house American deportees in the country and to establish a U.S. military base has been identified as the reason behind recent threats from the United States, not allegations of Christian genocide.

This allegations was made by the Chairman of Grassroot Advocacyfor Peace and Good Governance, Usman Muhammed Anache, during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

According to him, the United States is displeased with the Nigerian Government for rejecting its request to set up a military base in Nigeria following the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, which was intended to help monitor West Africa.

He further explained that Nigeria’s registration and membership in the New United Bloc (BRICS) is another decision that has not gone down well with the U.S.

“The calculated attempt to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty has been a long-term plan by the U.S., which has failed in the past, is failing now, and will continue to fail in the future. They have now resorted to using religion, knowing that Nigerians are deeply religious and patriotic,” he said.

Anache also commended some Christian leaders who strongly countered Trump’s allegations, noting that violent attacks in Nigeria affect both Muslims and Christians alike.

He praised the Nigerian Government for its commitment to peace in West Africa and urged it not to be deterred by any threats from the U.S.

“The divisive tactic of using religion to divide and rule Nigeria, which has been their plan since 1960, will never succeed, not now, not ever,” Anache stressed.

Recall that the United States of America recently threaten to deploy her arsenal to kill those responsible for what they claimed as christians genocide in northern Nigeria.

However, Trump statement provoked wide range of reactions within and outside the shores of Nigeria.