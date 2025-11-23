Two suspected attackers of Fuji Superstar, Obesere, arrested in Ondo

—How l was attacked, my money stolen- Obesere

— Attackers must be fished out, prosecuted

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Fuji Superstar, Alhaji Abass Akande aka Obesere, has narrated his ordeal in the hands of thugs who attacked him weekend in Okitipupa council area of Ondo state.

Recall that Obesere was attacked during a burial ceremony held at the Government Field in Okitipupa while his band team who were set to entertain guests at the ceremony were also assaulted.

One of his band boys, was reportedly stabbed by the thugs while trying to repeal the attack.

But, Obesere’, in a statement issued by his Media Manager, Ayonla Obesere Althentic, said that ” After Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere (Papa) concluded his performance and while we were preparing to leave the venue, large groups of touts surrounded the area.

” One group converged on my location because I was carrying the bag of money. Despite our efforts to leave peacefully, my principal and I were aggressively confronted. The assailants demanded that I hand over the bag; when I refused, a violent struggle ensued.

“During the attack I was beaten and my shoulder was dislocated as a result of the struggle. I was also struck with a knife while attempting to get into the car; I cannot confirm a stabbing wound but I sustained several blows and am in significant pain.

” The attackers overpowered me and made away with the bag of money. At the same time, another group continued to manhandle Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere even after he attempted to placate them by giving money. I later guided Alhaji into our vehicle and we left the scene to seek safety and medical attention.

“We condemn this criminal and violent behaviour in the strongest terms. Such attacks on performers, their teams, and mourners at a burial ceremony are unacceptable.

“Actions taken and requests, We have reported the incident to the Okitipupa Police Division.We call on local authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible and to take measures to prevent similar incidents at public events.

“We appeal to fans, event organizers, and the public to refrain from violence and to respect the safety of performers, their teams, and mourners.

Obesere appreciated “the assistance of those who helped us at the scene and the prompt attention of local security personnel and health services. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Meanwhile, the council chairman, Hon. Adrew Ogunsakin, described the attack as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Ogunsakin, said that decisive steps have been taken to restore order and set the record straight.

Ogunsakin’s Press Secretary, Tosin Ayejusunle, confirmed the arrest of two suspects connected to the disturbance.

He kicked against any form of lawlessness or hooliganism within the local government area.

According to the Ayejusunle, “the Chairman has already reached out to Obesere’s camp, initiating moves to meet with the artiste and his management team to address the situation comprehensively and ensure such an occurrence does not repeat itself.

” Hon. Andrew Ogunsakin expressed gratitude to the security operatives for their swift response and cooperation, noting that their professionalism played a vital role in restoring calm and supporting the ongoing investigation.

“He reaffirmed that the present administration remains committed to maintaining a peaceful and orderly environment where respect, decency, and the rule of law are consistently upheld.

The state police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.