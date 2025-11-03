Two die, others injured in fatal accident involving UNN students en route to Davido’s concert

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — Tragedy struck on Friday night when students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) were involved in a fatal road accident while travelling from Nsukka to Enugu to attend Davido’s concert.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus conveying the students departed Nsukka late at night despite having faulty headlights. Along the way, it reportedly rammed into a parked trailer.

The crash claimed the lives of the driver and a student identified as Chukwuebuka Nwankwo, who both died on the spot.

Two 300-level students were said to have been rendered unconscious, while a final-year student is reportedly battling a severe brain injury. Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, where they are currently receiving treatment. As of press time, one of the victims was undergoing surgery for a fractured skull.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the university, Inya Egwu, confirmed the incident and said the institution will issue an official statement soon.