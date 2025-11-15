Turaki’s candidacy: Kebbi PDP boycotts Ibadan national convention

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday announced its decision to boycott the party’s national convention scheduled for November 15, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the chapter’s Publicity Secretary, Sani Dododo, the Kebbi PDP is distancing itself from the convention due to the candidacy of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, who is seeking the position of national chairman.

The chapter questioned Turaki’s legitimacy as a party member, citing his suspension in April 2023 for alleged gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and failure to pay party dues.

The suspension, issued by his Nasarawa 1 Ward, also affected seven other members, including former gubernatorial candidate Gen. Bello S. Yaki.

In a petition dated October 25, 2025, the Kebbi State PDP formally notified the chairman of the screening committee for the national convention of its rejection of Turaki’s nomination based on these issues.

The petition, jointly signed by Chairman Alhaji Usman Bello Suru and Secretary Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, included a list of signatures and phone numbers from both the state working committee and non-working committee members, all expressing their opposition to Turaki’s candidacy.

The Kebbi PDP chapter warned that anyone presenting themselves as a delegate from the state would be doing so without the party’s authorisation.

All delegates from Kebbi State are reportedly remaining at home in protest.

Despite the boycott, the national convention is expected to proceed with various stakeholders and delegates in attendance.