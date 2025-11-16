“There will be no more impunity in PDP“ – Turaki vows sweeping reforms as he assumes leadership of PDP

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki

The newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has pledged to lead a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at restoring internal democracy, strengthening party unity and bringing an end to longstanding grievances within the party.

Delivering his acceptance speech on Saturday at the PDP national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, Turaki said he was fully aware of the enormity of the assignment before him but expressed confidence in the party’s ability to rebound.

“The cross you have given us means you expect us to carry it to the Nigerian people—and we will,” he told delegates. “We are not under any illusion that the task ahead is simple. Our party is at a crossroads, but we are equal to the challenge.”

The former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs said the new National Working Committee would soon unveil a detailed operational blueprint that would define the party’s direction over the coming months.

“Very soon, we shall be rolling out our guiding principles and the modus operandi for achieving them. Once that is done, we will hit the ground running from day one,” he said.

Turaki assured members that the mandate entrusted to him would not be taken for granted, insisting that the PDP’s strength lies in its grassroots support and the democratic ideals it was founded upon.

“Today, the Peoples Democratic Party remains the only political party that has retained its name since inception. That is because this party belongs to the Nigerian people,” he said. “Make no mistake—we are returning the party to the people. There will be no more impunity.”

Turaki emerged victorious at the national convention, where delegates from 17 states participated in electing new national officers. He secured 1,516 votes to clinch the chairmanship seat in the election held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba.

Announcing the results, former Anambra Central Senator, Ben Obi, said Senator Yakubu Danmarke placed second with 275 votes. He also declared former Oyo State Deputy Governor, Taofeek Arapaja, as the newly elected National Secretary of the party.