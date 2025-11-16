Turaki emerges new national chairman as PDP Ibadan convention holds amid court battles

PDP convention Ibadan

…Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, others expelled from party over anti-party activities

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A charged yet resolute atmosphere enveloped the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Saturday as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defied multiple legal hurdles to hold its National Convention—one that would ultimately produce a new national chairman and purge several high-profile figures from its ranks.

Despite two separate court rulings attempting to halt the exercise, the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee pressed on, armed with a counter-order obtained from the Oyo State High Court. Delegates and speakers referenced the litigation throughout the event, framing the successful convention as a testament to the PDP’s resilience and refusal to bow to internal or external pressures.

Many argued that the turnout itself—in the face of turmoil—proved the party’s ability to weather storms and remain a united political force.

Delegates protest absentee governors

Tension escalated early in the day when aggrieved delegates tore down the posters of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, expressing anger over their absence. The protesting delegates described the convention as too pivotal for any senior PDP leader to shun.

Governors in attendance included Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and the host governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

Also present were notable party chieftains such as former Senate President Adolphus Wabara; former governors Udom Emmanuel, Babangida Aliyu and Ibrahim Shekarau; and other prominent stalwarts.

Major expulsions shake the party

The most dramatic moment of the day came with the announcement of expulsions of several top party members for alleged anti-party activities. Those expelled include:

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT

Samuel Anyanwu, factional National Chairman

Ayo Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State

Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), National Legal Adviser

Umar Bature

AbdulRahman Mohammed

Mao Chuambuwa

George Turner

Austin Nwachukwu

Abraham Ammah

Dan Orbih

The motion was moved by PDP founding father Chief Bode George and seconded by Governor Bala Mohammed, after which the delegates unanimously approved the expulsion.

Makinde: ‘This convention marks a turning point’

Welcoming delegates, Governor Seyi Makinde described the Ibadan gathering as a historic watershed for the PDP.

“We have fought a long stretch of battle to get to this point, but here we are,” he said. “By the grace of God, this convention will go down as the one that brought a turnaround to the PDP nationally.”

In a lighter aside, he urged delegates to enjoy Ibadan’s famed cuisine: “As you go around, don’t only politick—take amala and gbegiri in Ibadan!”

‘Nigeria is looking to us again’ — Fintiri

Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said Nigerians were once again looking to the PDP for leadership and national rescue.

“Power to the party stands for the courage and democratic ideals required to rescue Nigeria,” he said. “Nigeria has reset to the pre-PDP era, and the country is looking up to us to pull its arm.”

He stressed unity as the only path forward:

“Whatever bad has happened to Nigeria has also happened to our party. But the soul of the PDP remains intact.”

Governors present a united front

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal Dare, speaking on behalf of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said the united presence of leaders underscored their commitment to rebuilding the party.

“We are here today as a united front to take this party forward,” he said.

Wabara: ‘This party will not die’

PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, hailed the event as a victory for internal democracy.

“This party will not die,” he said. “This gathering is a testament to our democratic spirit and collective commitment to Nigeria.”

Wabara urged the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) to embrace inclusiveness, discipline and boldness in steering the party forward.

Legislators pledge loyalty

Senator Abdul Ningi, speaking for the PDP Senate Caucus, declared: “The multitude we have seen here today means that PDP is not dead—and it cannot die.”

In the same vein, Hon. Fred Agbedi, representing the House of Representatives PDP caucus, assured delegates of their full cooperation, warning against internal sabotage ahead of future elections.

Damagum ratified; Turaki elected National Chairman

Earlier in the day, delegates ratified Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman, following a motion by Hon. Tony Abineri and seconded by Edward Marshal, in line with Section 32 of the PDP Constitution.

The climax of the convention came with the election of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kabiru Tanimu Turaki as the new National Chairman. Announcing the results, Convention Secretary Senator Ben Obi revealed that Turaki secured 1,516 votes.

Also elected was Mr. Solarin Adekunle as Deputy National Organising Secretary, while several other candidates were returned unopposed after their opponents withdrew.