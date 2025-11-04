Tunji-Ojo tasks personnel on professionalism, efficiency, service to nation

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has tasked personnel of the paramilitary agencies under his ministry to uphold professionalism, efficiency, and dedication to national service.

Tunji-Ojo gave the charge during a capacity-building programme on the Personnel Management System (PMS) for personnel of agencies under the Ministry on Tuesday at the Correctional Service Headquarters, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the parastatals under the ministry are: the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Immigration Service.

The minister tasked them to rededicate themselves to their professional duties for enhanced service delivery and to demonstrate the “Renewed Hope” agenda in all their services.

He stated that the capacity-building session was a continuous effort to strengthen institutional efficiency, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and promote excellence in public service delivery.

He urged the officers to treat their profession as their “first love,” one that must be protected and guided with utmost integrity.

“When something is your first love, you guard it jealously, so I urge you to guide this profession, protect it,” the Minister said.

Drawing inspiration from the Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar, Tunji-Ojo encouraged the participants to strive to leave their institutions better than they found them.

“Don’t leave your institution as a city of bricks; leave it as a city of marble. Make a difference and, beyond that, be the difference,” he charged.

The minister appreciated the commitment of the various agencies under the ministry for their consistent support and hard work, describing them as vital partners in the ongoing reforms of the Ministry of the Interior.

Tunji-Ojo also expressed gratitude to the heads of the agencies for their dedication and contribution to national security and internal affairs.

“Don’t just make a difference, be the difference we want to see in the Ministry of Interior,” he said.

Vanguard News