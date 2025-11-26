Tukur Mamu lived above his means during Kaduna train abduction – DSS investigator

Tukur Mamu

A Department of State Services (DSS) investigator, on Wednesday, said that Mr Tukur Mamu lived above his means during the abduction of the passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train by a terrorist group in 2022.

The DSS operative, who testified as the 6th prosecution witness (PW-6) in the ongoing terrorism trial of Mamu, told Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The witness, who gave his testimony behind a witness screen for security reasons, stated this while being led in evidence by the DSS lawyer, David Kaswe.

When the lawyer asked him what the findings of Mamu’s investigation were, the PW-6 said their investigation revealed “that during the course of the negotiations, the defendant’s lifestyle suddenly changed and was living way above his means.

“The defendant encouraged the terrorists to negotiate the ransom payment with the victims’ families.

“That the defendant benefited from the ransom paid by the victims.

“That the defendant collected ransom on behalf of the terrorists, confirmed the amount and facilitated the delivery.

“That the defendant was in illegal possession of a firearm.

“The defendant provided information to the terrorists on how to create a website.

“That the cash exhibit, money recovered from the defendant, was in excess of the threshold permitted by law.

“That the defendant did not share the voice notes that he used in negotiating with the terrorists with other members of the CDS Committee.”

Besides, the PW-6 said the findings revealed that Mamu was never appointed to negotiate with the terrorists on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Committee, which had the mandate to do so.

He said Mamu, rather, sidelined the CDS Committee in negotiations over the release of the train attack suspects.

The witness further alleged that the defendant benefited financially from the ransom negotiations.

When Kaswe asked the witness to explain further what he meant by “Mamu’s lifestyle changing,” he said the defendant was arrested in the company of four of his family members, whom he had sponsored on a trip to Egypt.

The officer added that Mamu also bought two flashy cars during the negotiations.

While being cross-examined by Mamu’s counsel, Johnson Usman, SAN, the DSS investigator confirmed that the DSS has personnel at every airport in Nigeria.

He, however, said he could not confirm that Mamu, together with his four arrested family members, travelled to Egypt through Kano International Airport.

“I am not aware of that,” he said.

The witness, who confirmed he is a diligent investigator, agreed that Mamu’s travel documents were currently with the DSS.

“Confirm to my lord that there is no formal invitation to the defendant by DSS before, during and after the train attack rescue?” the lawyer asked.

Responding, the officer said, “I am not aware of any because he is in Kaduna and I am in Abuja.”

When he was asked if he had ever seen any invitation extended to Mamu by DSS in the course of his investigation, the witness said: “No, my lord.”

When Usman also asked whether he had sighted any document declaring the defendant wanted by the DSS, the witness said: “No, my lord.”

When he was asked to confirm that the normal routine for international travellers is for the passport to be stamped at entry and exit points, the investigator said, “I have never worked at an airport before.”

The PW-6 also told the court that he had never travelled outside Nigeria before.

When the lawyer asked him if he had opened the defendant’s passport in his possession in the course of his investigation, he responded in the negative.

“Do you agree with me that as a diligent investigator, you are supposed to know his movement from Nigeria and where he was arrested?” Usman asked.

Responding, the witness said Mamu was brought with a preliminary report.

He admitted to reading the preliminary report.

“Did the report narrate his movement from Nigeria to Egypt?” the lawyer asked.

The DSS lawyer objected to Usman’s question on the ground that the witness cannot be asked questions on a report that was not before the court.

But Justice Umar intervened and said the witness, having mentioned the preliminary report, can be questioned in that regard.

The witness then responded to the question in the negative.

He confirmed that the Kaduna-Abuja train attack took place on March 28, 2022.

The investigator agreed that before the attack, he had never had any personal encounter with Mamu.

“And since you have never met him, I will be correct to say that you do not know his net worth?” Usman asked.

“That will be correct, my lord,” the investigator responded.

The officer insisted that, contrary to the question put to him, it was the terrorists who asked the victims of the attack to suggest names of persons they (terrorists) could contact to be involved in the negotiation.

“So the victims suggested several names to the terrorists, and the terrorists contacted all the persons individually.

“So out of all the persons contacted, only the defendant indicated willingness to be part of the negotiation,” he said.

The lawyer then asked the witness to confirm that when Mamu was contacted, he thereafter joined the CDS Committee, but the investigator said, “That is not correct, my lord.”

When Usman asked the witness how many hostages had been released before Mamu joined the negotiation, the witness said, “One.”

Justice Umar consequently adjourned the matter until Jan. 29, 2026, for continuation of the trial.

Vanguard News