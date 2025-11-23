Tuggar calls for FG, IBAN partnership in protecting Nigeria’s information ecosystem

Rep. Eugene Dibiagwu, representing Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo in the House of Representatives, says he has executed empowerment projects valued at more than N1 billion since his election in 2023.

Dibiagwu made this known while speaking at an Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

The lawmaker, who was a captain of industry before venturing into politics, said he organised a mega-empowerment programme to cushion the effects of the current economic situation challenges on his constituents at Mgbidi, Oru West Local Government Area in March.

“I have done so many things for my people as a result of my presence in the National Assembly. I have been involved in making sure that their welfare is guaranteed,” he said.

The lawmaker described his flagship empowerment programme as an event that “shook Imo” and, by extension, the South-East geo-political zone and the country.

“During the programme, I gave out so many items to empower some of the downtrodden in my federal constituency,” he said.

He listed the items distributed across the 33 wards in his constituency during the March mega empowerment to include: 45 buses, 45 tricycles, 45 motorcycles and 45 sewing machines.

Others, he said, were 45 grinding machines, 120 stoves, 3,000 bags of 50kg rice and a grant of N500,000 each to 120 people to start small-scale businesses.

“I made sure that each ward benefitted from the buses and then we gave out some of them to other outstanding people within the federal constituency,” he stated.

Dibiagwu said that he also attracted key infrastructure projects to his constituency, including: Nkwo Ihitte- Owerri/Onitsha Expressway Road, Mgbidi, Umualaoma Akabo-Catholic Church Junction Road, Awa Road, Assa-Idegele and Awarra Ohaji Road, among others.

“I equally attracted construction of six-classroom blocks at Community Secondary School, Awarra, construction of modern classroom blocks with modern facilities and solar energy borehole at Otulu Secondary School in Oru West.

“Again, solar-powered boreholes were provided at Umuokwu Izombe and Eziorsu, Oru ward in Oguta.

“This was in addition to the distribution of improved palm seedlings to farmers, fertilisers, broilers and roofing sheets to victims of insecurity in the area among other things,” he said.

On educational support, Dibiagwu said that he had been sponsoring UTME and WASSCE candidates annually, adding that in the 2024/2025 May/June WASSCE, a total of 2,000 candidates were registered.

“In our various rural areas, some people don’t have anybody to register them for WAEC, let alone sponsoring them in the universities.

“So I have registered so many less-privileged children and I have given scholarships to deserving students in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education,” he said.

Dibiagwu, who chairs the House Committee on Regional Development and Amnesty Programme and an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, said he had also carried out a supplementary empowerment programme targetted at the political stakeholders who were not captured in the March mega empowerment programme.

“I own one of the biggest political platforms in Imo, the Imo Progressives Movement (IPM).

“I discovered that some members of the political platform who worked for me were not captured during the March empowerment. So I recently held what I called a supplementary empowerment to take care of them,” he stated.

He said that more than 10,000 people were assembled, with each of them receiving N100,000 as grant.

Dibiagwu assured that the empowerment programmes would be a continuous exercise as long as he continued to get divine favours.

“Empowerment is from God. I will continue to do that. It’s a continuous process. By next year, we will do the same because it’s a yearly ritual for my federal constituency.

“It is not dependent on what we are getting from the National Assembly, because out there, people do not know what we pass through as lawmakers.

“When I tell people my salary, they don’t believe it, but it’s the reality. At the moment, my salary at the national assembly is N605,000, in addition to the allowance which you must retire, that is N12.5 million.

“That’s all I receive from the National Assembly at the moment,” he said.