Trump’s threat: US pursuing personal agenda – Ex-Army chief Dambazau

…says US is looking to establish alternative military base in Nigeria

Former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (Rtd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, has said the United States’ threat of attack over alleged genocide serves no interest of Nigerians, insisting that the US only protects its own interests.

Speaking at the 7th Annual Lecture of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria (JFCN) in Abuja, themed “Nigeria’s Security and the Quest for National Cohesion: A New Paradigm for Internal Security Architecture and Governance”, Dambazau alleged that the US is merely seeking an opportunity to establish an alternative military base in Nigeria.

“Whatever the US wants to do in Nigeria can never benefit anybody because Americans protect only their interests. Simply, the US is looking for an opportunity to establish an alternative base in Nigeria,” he said.

The retired general, who addressed the issue of national cohesion, said the lack of unity remains a fundamental obstacle to resolving Nigeria’s security challenges. He noted that ethnic, regional, and religious divisions continue to undermine collective efforts against insecurity, while political leaders often deepen these divides.

Dambazau also criticised claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria, describing them as propaganda amplified by US congressmen and some local clergymen. He questioned why the US, after over a decade of military presence in Niger, failed to prevent the escalation of insecurity in the Sahel region.

He added that effective security sector reform must integrate the military, paramilitary, intelligence services, and civil institutions for better coordination and national cohesion.

Earlier, President of JFCN, Fred Ohwahwa, said the lecture was organised to promote dialogue on Nigeria’s security challenges and foster national unity. He urged Nigerians to take responsibility for addressing insecurity rather than allowing external interference.