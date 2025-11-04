Trump’s Threat: Sanwo-Olu calls for calm, urges citizens to defend Govt

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Flags Off South-West APC e-Membership Registration

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerians to remain calm and stand firmly in defence of the country and its government against any form of external threat.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, made the appeal on Tuesday during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) e-registration hands-on device/application training, themed “Train-the-Trainer,” for the South-West zone, held at Lagos House, Marina.

The governor’s comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to launch military action in Nigeria over allegations of genocide against Christians by terrorists.

Sanwo-Olu underscored the need to safeguard critical national assets, particularly the Dangote Refinery.

“The Dangote 650,000 barrels-per-day refining capacity must be protected. The billions of dollars invested are not a joke,” he said.

“We all clamoured for the Petroleum Industry Bill. What are they doing now? Refineries abroad are shutting down because we now refine here. This is not our fight.”

He added that Nigeria must protect investments that create jobs and boost national development.

“If someone spends 20 billion dollars, is that a joke? The entire budgets of the Federal Government, the 36 states, and the FCT is 62 billion dollars. Dangote spent one-third of that. We must protect this Nigerian investment,” he stressed.

Sanwo-Olu urged citizens to support President Bola Tinubu, noting that the President is taking “the right decisions,” even if misunderstood by critics.

“Let us go out there, be proud, and defend this government. They are doing the right things,” he said.

On APC e-Registration

The governor emphasised the importance of accurate data collection for effective governance and party administration.

“For the APC to move forward, we must build a reliable membership database—one that strengthens communication, improves engagement, and enhances electoral readiness,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that only measurable data can be effectively managed, stressing that the party must know its members, their locations, and their sentiments.

He also highlighted the importance of two-way communication between government and citizens, explaining that accurate data will help leaders better understand public needs.

The governor commended President Tinubu for implementing “challenging but necessary reforms,” particularly in the petroleum and financial sectors, adding that the reforms are now yielding positive results.

APC Leaders Speak

APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, described the e-registration programme as a crucial step toward institutionalising transparency, accuracy, and structure in party administration.

He said a verifiable membership register is essential for credibility and effective participation in democratic processes.

Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, added that the programme would deepen Nigeria’s democracy through accurate record-keeping and data-driven policies.

“This e-registration exercise shows that we are organised and capable. Through it, our party is teaching others how to run a truly people-centred political organisation,” he said.