Trump’s threat over Christians’ killings in Nigeria and matters arising

By Osunde Douglas Eseosa

The action to be taken by President Trump over the killing of Christians in Nigeria is highly commendable and, as such, requires immediate intervention because the Nigerian government has failed.

Another major issue is that the United States needs to look into the rotation of the presidency within only two tribes. Yet Nigeria requests freedom and a seat on the global stage, whereas some tribes have been marginalised from holding office as President.

We must fight against such oppressive conduct, and every state in Nigeria should be allowed to produce a President. Otherwise, Nigeria’s independence should be re evaluated to determine the issue as to whether it was truly for the benefit of all Nigerians or solely for the Hausa and Yoruba.

I urge President Trump to champion the move to stop the Yoruba and Hausa from being the only regions that produce the President. This situation is one of the reasons why the killing of Christians continues with disregard, driven by the belief that certain religions, regions, and states are superior to others.

Every state in Nigeria should be allowed to produce a President. The 2027 elections present a critical juncture for Nigeria’s future. Upholding electoral integrity is paramount to ensuring national stability and unity.

Otherwise, I urge the recolonization of Nigeria.

Osunde Douglas Eseosa, Esq, a Republican, writes from USA.