Trump’s Threat: Onovo, PDP chieftain urge decisive action against insecurity

Chief Martin Onovo, former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), has urged the Federal Government to deploy full national capacity to end insecurity in the country.

Onovo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that decisive action and coordinated efforts were critical to restoring lasting peace across affected parts of the country.

The activist and head of policy positions at the Movement for Fundamental Change was reacting to the recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” the U.S. over alleged killings of people of a particular faith.

The government, in response, dismissed the U.S. classification as inaccurate, maintaining that the ongoing security challenges are criminal and not religious in nature.

Reacting, Onovo said that the government should focus on comprehensive security response rather than prolonged debates over the characterisation of the violence.

He said: “There should be political will to crush the insurgency.

“The facts are clear that ordinary Nigerians die of terrorist attacks, let us forget about creed or religion. Why should there be killings at all?

“There should not be killings. We cannot deny that the terrorists kill Muslims also. Why should anybody be killed?

“The government should act against the insurgents with full national capacity. Everything is not military.”

He, however, said that the country should show willingness to receive assistance from the U.S.,in whatever way possible, to end insecurity in some parts of the country.

“We can ask the US for military assistance the same way Israel is asking,” he said.

Onovo expressed confidence in the capacity of Nigeria’s security agencies to defeat insurgents, if fully supported with the necessary resources.

He said: “Our military can overcome if well empowered and given clear directives and adequate operational freedom.

“These terrorists are nothing to our security forces;they can contain them with adequate resources and motivation.”

He advised President Bola Tinubu to strengthen the armed forces and intelligence agencies to deal with terrorists and other criminals.

Onovo called for military communities co-operation to protect communities and secure critical infrastructure.

He urged security agencies to enhance intelligence sharing with state and local authorities to track insurgent movements effectively.

Onovo also advised the prosecution of identified sponsors and financiers of terrorism to deter further support for criminal activities.

He said government policies on rehabilitation and reintegration should complement, not replace, firm security operations against violent groups.

Onovo added that Nigeria could benefit from selective international collaboration that strengthens national efforts against terrorism.

He noted that foreign technical assistance should be transparent and aligned with Nigeria’s sovereignty and security priorities.

The former NCP candidate appealed to religious and community leaders to intensify advocacy against extremism and violence.

He proposed that Islamic and Christian leaders work together to condemn insurgency

Onovo said collective moral leadership from faith-based institutions would help isolate extremists and strengthen unity among citizens.

He said no Nigerian, whether Christian, Muslim or Pagan, deserved to be killed by terrorists and criminals.

“If the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, the Council of Ulamas and the Council of Imams jointly declares a Fatwa (Death Sentence) against Islamic insurgence, it will end overnight,” Onovo said.

Onovo reiterated that every Nigerian life matters and must be protected, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

Similarly, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Laja Adeoye, cautioned the United States against any military action under the guise of protecting Christians.

According to Adeoye, Nigeria does not need foreign military intervention to tackle domestic terrorism, but intentional leadership that protects lives and property regardless of religion or tribe.

He cautioned that countries subjected to foreign military intervention often suffer long-term instability and humanitarian crises, stressing that such action could harm the country.

He said that inviting foreign troops could worsen the situation and inflict more hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

Adeoye urged the U.S. to support Nigeria with military hardware instead of troops, saying the nation’s security agencies are capable of defeating terrorists if properly equipped.

