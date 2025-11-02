Trump’s threat of war with Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode

By Femi Fani-Kayode

Imagine a bully like President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump threatening our country with violence, military action and invasion. What a nerve!

Permit me to put the matter in context.

A friend of mine sent the following words to me last night after reading his threat of war & military action.

She wrote: “How I wish we can simply ignore this petulant man spewing utter childish rubbish all over the place. They can categorise us as they like, that is on them and there is nothing we can do OR ought to do about that. He should bring it on. Let them send their troops and let us see. The same Islamic Terrorists that THEY FUNDED to destroy us. Serves us right, We had the CHANCE to stand and be counted on the right side of history, before God with the genocide that is been committed by Israel and funded & supported by America. For all its worth, South Africa STOOD & REPRESENTED. We were nowhere to be seen or heard. AND YET look at this!”

She concluded by saying the following: “it is not his fault or the Americans’ fault, it is SOLELY ours. I pray this is a wake-up call for us as leaders, as a nation & Africans. These people are NOT our friends, have never been & will never be; neither should we tolerate having them as our masters, or elders!”

I concur with this deeply courageous lady who has said it as it is. Frankly I couldn’t have put it better myself.

My response to her was as follows:

“You are right. They are evil and, if he carries out his abominable threat, there will be a war. We shall not leave the country but we will fight it out with them. We behaved like cowards and allowed them to demonise us with no response. I do not know what is wrong with Nigerians but this will be the greatest challenge they have ever faced and maybe after it is all over they will appreciate the importance of having bold, articulate and courageous leaders & disavow themselves of their accursed cowardice, ignorance, pettiness, weakness, envy & complacency”.

I meant every word.

Trump, an associate of Prime Minister Benjamin @netanyahu, has refused to call to order the Israeli Zionist Nazis and the UAE-backed RSF butchers of Darfur, but he is calling our people the “killers of Christians” and is desperately trying to label our nation with the genocide tag and create a crisis in Nigeria.

I am not surprised.

Permit me to tell you why.

In my essay titled, ‘Christian Genocide and the Danger of Mischaracterisation’, which was published one week ago, I wrote, inter alia, the following: “Our government must refuse to allow themselves to be hoodwinked by the words of middle-ranking American governnent officials who are not members of the MAGA inner circle & who do not truly represent the very hardline and extreeme views of the right-wing Christian fundamentalist & anti-Muslim forces that Trump holds dear. If they really want to know what Trump is thinking but has so far refused to voice about Nigeria it would be wise for our government to consider the words of Secretary of State Marco Rubio @SecRubio, Senator Ted Cruz @SenTedCruz, Congressman Riley Moore @RepRileyMoore & Congressman Chris Smith far more than the soothing and encouraging words and expressions of support from “friendly faces” in the Trump administration who have deep ties with & a soft spot for Nigeria but who are not at the heart of the #MAGA power configuration like Trump’s Lebanese brother in-law and Special Advisor on African Affairs, Massad Boulus, @US_SenAdvisorAF. American doublespeak & subterfuge is an art and we must never take them for their word or drink from their poisoned chalice. As the Bible says “their speech is as smooth as butter but war is in their heart”.

Error

Sadly our government did not pay heed to my words & instead took the comforting words of Boulus as the position of Trump. How wrong they were!

What a profound miscalculation & grave error.

They succumbed to a sucker punch & two weeks later a devastating right cross was delivered to their chin.

I saw it coming but they didn’t.

This decisive blow came when Trump not only claimed that Nigeria is the most dangerous country for Christians to live in the world but also designated us as “a country of concern” falsely, alleging that “more Christians are killed in Nigeria in one day than in the rest of the world put together”.

He also said that he intends to do “far more against Nigeria” and that “this is just the beginning”.

He proved his words by going a step further the following day by threatening to send military forces to our country & kill our people.

What he did not say but which is obvious is that a regime change orchestrated by them may also be on the cards.

That is their objective & desire. That is their style & modus. That is their character & nature.

That is their history and practice in foreign lands whose resources they covet & only a fool will deny it.

Yet it did not stop there.

On the same day, Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth, the American Secretary of War, went even further & threatened to launch air strikes & attacks on Nigeria to “protect our Christian brothers”.

This is the brazen threat & nonsensical rubbish that some in our midst have been cheering all night.

They forget that bombs & instruments of war when deployed by American-backed mercenaries, American proxies or American soldiers do not make any distinction between Christians & Muslims or ethnic groups.

Once they deploy, begin the carnage & the bombs begin to fly we shall ALL die or be displaced.

Implications

Worse of all, those in high places that do not have the intelligence, knowledge or understanding to discern the grave implications of all this & gullible members of the Christian community in Nigeria that are applauding this absurd narrative and course of action will soon find out that we are being pushed the way of Sudan, Libya, Iraq, Congo, Gaza, Lebanon and Somalia only ours will be one hundred times worse.

As much as I despise them and their evil ways, I doff my hat to the Americans, the Zionists & their local collaborators and co-conspirators for achieving their devil-inspired & sinister purpose & pulling off this great evil all in an attempt to destabilise, destroy & divide our nation & push us into a religious war after which they will send in the @realErikDPrince

& what is left of his Blackwater Army to supposedly “protect Christians” but in reality to secure & steal our rare earth & vast mineral resources.

Bury our differences

That is really what this is all about: the violent acquisition of our rare earth. Sadly most in our country just don’t get it.

It has nothing to do with religion & everything to do with re-colonising us, balkanising us & destroying us.

Our government & our people must recognise this for what it is and rise to the challenge.

We must unite, close our ranks, bury our differences & jointly resist the bullies with contempt, defiance, faith & courage. They shall not conquer us & we shall never bow before them.

There is no doubt that both Muslims & Christians are being subjected to genocide by Western & Israeli backed terrorist groups like Boko Haram, Al Qaeda, Ansaru & ISWAP in our country.

This is a matter of concern & with no international support our security forces have made progress against them in the last two years.

Despite this @realDonaldTrump has threatened our nation with war & seeks to divide us on religious lines.

The Nigerians that are applauding him are ignorant & naive because you need to be a fool to believe that Trump genuinely cares about genocide or Christians.

If he did there would be no genocide of Christians and Muslims in Gaza, Darfur or Congo today.

He is interested in only one thing: sparking off a religious war in Nigeria & sending in his troops to bomb & occupy us & corner our rare earth, our oil reserves & our mineral resources.

Goal

That is the goal and the sooner our Government and people appreciate this the better.

Whatever your views and whichever side of the divide you stand on our nation has now been threatened with war and it is incumbent upon all sons and daughters of Nigeria to stand firm, prepare for it and defend our sovereignty and every inch of our sacred soil.

We may not have their weapons or money but we have God. Trump will not survive the wrath of the God of Nigeria and he will surely fail.

To be sure this is not about President Tinubu @officialABAT or his Government: it is about our fatherland and our people.

It is about our manifest destiny and our future which some seek to destroy and shatter.

It is about our self-respect, dignity, pride and honor.

It is about the preservation of our noble heritage.

No-one will shed our blood or “Gaza us” and escape it.

If attacked, by either Erik Prince’s CIA-backed private army of ruthless mercenaries or by American forces themselves, we must be ready to die fighting for our women, children, faith, dignity and nation.

To hell with the Yankee Nazis. We do not fear them and we will never bow before them.

They can choose not to help us to fight the terrorists that they sent to plague and destroy our land but they must NEVER threaten us with brazen acts of aggression, violence or an invasion.

We are a mighty nation with an ancient history of struggle and resilience.

We are a strong nation with the most formidable and remarkable people on earth who have excelled in all fields of human endeavour.

Despite the numerous challenges we face, by the power of God, we will fight back as best as we can and in the end we shall prevail.

We shall never be subjugated, broken, divided, decimated or enslaved.

Drop one bomb on our people, whether Christian or Muslim, and the fire of God will burn you, the Sword of the Lord will cut you and the plagues of of the Lord will afflict you.

It happened to Pharaoh, Sennacherub, Herod and Nebuchadnezzar and it will surely happen to you.

He shall deliver us from your evil because He is a God of justice and the oppressed. He will never leave us or forsake us.

Do your worst and let the Lord strike you down.