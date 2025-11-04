Trump’s Threat: EU expresses solidarity with Nigeria

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The European Union (EU) has expressed solidarity with victims of violence in Nigeria, including those affected by recent attacks in both the southern and northeastern regions of the country.

In a statement to Vanguard on Tuesday, the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security, Anouar El Anouni, said the bloc had taken note of recent remarks made by the American administration concerning Nigeria.

Responding to a question on whether the U.S. threats against Nigeria would prompt a reaction from the European External Action Service (EEAS), El Anouni stated:

“When it comes to Nigeria, the EU has taken note of the statements made by the American administration.

“The EU expresses its solidarity with all the communities and families affected by the violence, including the recent large-scale attacks in the southern belt of Nigeria and in the northeast.”

Reaffirming the EU’s stance on human rights, he added:

“The EU reaffirms its commitment to freedom of religion and belief, and to the protection of all communities—especially minorities. We underline our commitment to the peaceful coexistence of the Nigerian population, beyond geographical, ethnic, political, or religious differences.

“We recognize the many factors behind the violence in Nigeria. Let us note that religion is only one of these factors, and only in certain instances.”

El Anouni also explained that the EU is already partnering with Nigerian authorities to address security challenges.

“The European Union cooperates with the competent Nigerian authorities and implements multifaceted support in Nigeria to prevent violence, encourage the consolidation of peace, and assist victims of violence and forced displacement,” he stated.