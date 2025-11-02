Trump’s genocide claim baseless, says Sheikh Gumi

…Challenges U.S. to Support Nigeria Instead of Issuing Threats

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has dismissed the allegation of “genocide” in Nigeria made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the claim as unfounded and not backed by verified evidence.

Responding to Trump’s recent comments and threat of possible military action over alleged persecution of Christians, Gumi said such a serious allegation should not be made without certainty or proper investigation.

“My comment on Trump’s allegations—yes, I call them allegations because he himself is asking Congress to investigate what he calls genocide. That means he is not even certain before making such a serious accusation. One should confirm facts before taking drastic steps,” Gumi said.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s security challenges, the cleric stressed that the violence affecting communities across the country is not targeted at any specific religious or ethnic group.

“Nobody denies that Nigeria is facing insecurity, but it is not specific to Christians or Muslims. It is a widespread problem caused by many long-standing factors,” he explained. “Steps are being taken in the right direction, but a crisis of this magnitude needs time, effort, and energy to resolve.”

Gumi also questioned the U.S. approach, saying that if Washington was genuinely concerned about Nigeria’s stability, it would prioritise supporting the country with modern security equipment and economic assistance rather than issuing threats.

“I wonder why, instead of threatening military action, America does not supply us with the military hardware we need. If the U.S. is sincere, why not help us grow our economy and strengthen our military?” he asked.

The cleric urged the Nigerian government to treat the issue with seriousness and called on religious leaders across the country to speak truthfully about the security situation in order to counter narratives that could heighten tension.

“What happened in the past were clashes between herders and farmers, where both Muslims and Christians suffered casualties. Now that tensions have reduced, this is the time for good Christians and good Muslims to speak up for peace,” he said.

Gumi appealed to Nigerians to unite in confronting insecurity and building a peaceful and inclusive nation.

“Let us unite and build a country where everyone can live peacefully,” he added.