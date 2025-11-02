Trump wrong on claims of Christian killings in Nigeria — Oba of Lagos, Akiolu

*Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu I, has faulted former United States President Donald Trump over his recent claim alleging persecution of Christians in Nigeria, saying the remark was based on inaccurate intelligence.

Akiolu, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, warned that such sensitive issues must be handled cautiously to avoid overheating the polity and triggering unnecessary tensions.

The Lagos monarch spoke on Sunday during a special media parley held at his Iga-Idugaran Palace on Lagos Island as part of activities marking his 82nd birthday and 22 years on the throne.

Trump had last Friday announced, via his X account, that Nigeria had been redesignated as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and threatened to halt U.S. aid to the country, citing alleged persecution of Christians. His comments have since sparked widespread reactions locally and internationally.

Oba Akiolu expressed concern over the far-reaching implications of such declarations by global leaders, noting that statements made without proper verification could damage bilateral relations and a nation’s global standing.

According to him, the intelligence relied upon by Trump did not reflect the true situation in Nigeria.

“The report used by the U.S. president was not properly verified and does not represent the reality in Nigeria,” he said. “Christians and Muslims are one in Nigeria. He should take time to gather correct intelligence information. What they are telling him now is false.”

Also reacting to Trump’s comments, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, said the Nigerian leader was “well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America” following renewed U.S. pressure over alleged religious persecution.

Public affairs analyst Jude Ojo also noted that Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto had recently dismissed claims of an ongoing Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Speaking on Trust Television, Ojo said Kukah’s earlier statement contradicted international claims, especially from advocacy groups pushing for Nigeria’s CPC designation.

Ojo explained that given Kukah’s long-standing engagement with national security issues in northern Nigeria, his perspective carries significant weight. The bishop, he said, clarified that violence in Nigeria affects people of all religions and that portraying it as targeted solely at Christians distorts the reality.

He stressed that balanced perspectives like Kukah’s are essential for promoting national unity and avoiding narratives that deepen division.

“Exaggerated claims of religious persecution only worsen tensions and hinder effective solutions to the country’s insecurity challenges,” Ojo said.