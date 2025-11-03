Trump: ‘We can’t be disgraced’, secure our country, Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

Shehu Sani

Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has firmly rejected the idea of any foreign military intervention in Nigeria, insisting that the nation must not be subjected to external aggression under any pretext.

In a strongly worded statement shared on his X page, Sani said history would one day judge everyone for their stance on the sensitive and urgent issues confronting the country. He affirmed that he wished to be remembered as one of those who unequivocally opposed what he described as President Donald Trump’s “foreign military aggression” toward Nigeria.

Sani rejected Trump’s description of Nigeria as a “disgraced country,” stressing that no citizen who honours the land of their birth should accept such a label.

“My country is not a ‘disgraced country’ and will never be a ‘disgraced country’,” he wrote. “Anyone who is proud of the mother who gave him life in his ancestral land will not accept his land being called ‘disgraced’.”

He argued that Nigeria has never colonised, enslaved, invaded, or bombed other nations, nor plundered their resources, and therefore does not deserve to be spoken of in such terms.

While acknowledging that Nigeria has faced severe security challenges for more than fifteen years, Sani maintained that the country welcomes genuine support and assistance aimed at defeating terrorism.

However, he stressed that such assistance must not come in the form of external military intrusion.

Sani urged the Nigerian government to intensify efforts to safeguard citizens and reinforce national security, describing Nigeria as “the only country we can live in without a visa or request for a visa.”

“As a democrat, I respect the views of those who think otherwise,” he added. “But I will never share in the opinion of those who support foreign aggression—and I want history to record it that way.”