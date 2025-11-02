Trump warns Nigeria of possible military action over killings of Christians

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

President Donald Trump has warned that the United States may take strong action against Nigeria over the continued killing of Christians in the country.

In a post on his social media page, Today, Trump said the US could cut off aid and even use military force if attacks on Christain continue.

The post in full, “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

The post comes a day after the United States placed Nigeria on a watch list as a country of particular concern for religious freedom.