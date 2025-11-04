Trump: Southern, Middle Belt leaders reject unsolicited U.S. military intervention

President Trump

…Say CPC designation is a wake-up call

…Demand return of IDPs, prosecution of terrorists

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Caucus of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has reaffirmed its opposition to any form of foreign military intervention in Nigeria, despite escalating attacks by terrorists across the country.

The position of the group follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to deploy American military forces to Nigeria over what he described as the persecution and mass killing of Christians.

In a communiqué issued after its weekend meeting, and jointly signed by HRM Oba Oladipo Olaitan (Afenifere), Dr. Bitrus Pogu (Middle Belt Forum), Senator John Azuta-Mbata (Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide), and Ambassador Godknows Igali (PANDEF), the SMBLF described the U.S. designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) as a serious warning signal.

The forum stated:

“While the SMBLF affirms its opposition to any unsolicited foreign military intervention in Nigeria, we consider the CPC designation a wake-up call to the Federal Government to urgently halt the ongoing mayhem and killings.”

SMBLF urged the government to confront the issues head-on by disarming and prosecuting militias, killer herdsmen, and extremist groups responsible for violence, and to restore occupied ancestral lands to rightful owners across communities in Benue, Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Taraba, Gombe, Southern Borno, Southern Kebbi, and other affected states.

The group welcomed the recent reshuffling of Service Chiefs but called on President Bola Tinubu to extend the reform to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Minister of Defence, and the Minister of State for Defence, noting that all three currently hail from the same region.

According to the communiqué, such adjustments would “ensure a comprehensive overhaul of the national defence architecture while reflecting Nigeria’s diversity.”

Reaffirming its commitment to the unity and continued coexistence of the Nigerian Federation, the SMBLF emphasized that all citizens and ethnic nationalities must enjoy equal respect and a genuine sense of belonging.

The leaders also appealed to President Tinubu to facilitate the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to aid national healing and reconciliation.

Additionally, the forum resolved to support the retention of the presidency in Southern Nigeria in 2027, in line with the North-South rotational arrangement adopted by political parties since 1999.