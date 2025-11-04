Trump: NSA, Service Chiefs meet 

By Kingsley Omonobi, Dapo Akinrefon, Nkiruka Nnorom, Luminous Jannamike & Shina Abubakar

ABUJA — The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday met with service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies over the decision of US President, Donald Trump, to move against Nigeria, following allegations of Christian genocide in the country.

The meeting came as Trump said late Sunday that ground operations and air strikes could form part of the US attack in Nigeria.

This is even as the government of Chad yesterday announced the immediate closure of its borders with Nigeria, attributing it to security concerns, following reports of alleged US military plans over Christian killings and genocide in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday called for renewed diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the United States, while the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, blamed the Federal Government for failing to implement state police to solve the security problem in the country.

The presidential candidate of Labour in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, said the designation of Nigeria as Country of Particular Concerns, CPC, was a consequence of lack of competent and committed leadership, as well as poor, imprudent deployment of available resources.

Experts in international diplomacy also described Trump’s threat of military action as one that could stoke more violence and erode investor confidence.

Ribadu’s meeting with the service chiefs, which held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, NCTC, Abuja, followed reports of a directive by U.S. President Donald Trump to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria.

Sources disclosed that the meeting, which began in the afternoon, assessed the implications of Trump’s statement.

The source said the NSA convened the session to coordinate a unified national security response and review intelligence assessments on the potential fallout of the US president’s pronouncement.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to be communicated through official channels of the NSA office.

Recall that Trump had last weekend, warned that should the Nigerian government fail to protect Christians from Islamist militant groups, he will not hesitate to take military action against Nigeria.

Ground operation, air strikes could be part of US attack in Nigeria — Trump

Similarly, late Sunday night, Trump repeated his threat of a military operation in Nigeria over alleged killing of Christians.

Asked by reporters aboard Air Force One if he was considering US troops on the ground in Nigeria or air strikes, he replied: “Could be, I mean, a lot of things — I envisage a lot of things.

“They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen.’’

Trump had in an explosive post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, said he asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, one day after warning that Christianity is “facing an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous country.

In the post, he said if Nigeria failed to stem the killings, the United States will attack and “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our Cherished Christians.”

Chad shuts border with Nigeria

In its immediate reaction to the US threat, one of Nigeria’s immediate neighbours, Chad, has announced immediate closure of its borders with Nigeria.

Military sources in N’djamena which houses the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, confirmed yesterday that President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno ordered a complete military lockdown along the Nigerian border.

This is after intelligence suggested that terrorist elements from northern Nigeria were preparing to flee into Chadian territory.

The sources said the Chadian army had been placed on full alert, with troops and armoured vehicles deployed across key border corridors linking the two countries.

The president was quoted as warning that “no armed group or foreign force will be allowed to enter Chadian soil under any disguise.”

The move comes amid heightened regional tension and growing speculation over America’s alleged military activities in parts of West Africa.

Security sources reiterated that the closure is a preventive measure to safeguard Chadian sovereignty and prevent possible infiltration by armed groups exploiting regional instability.

US designation, consequence of incompetence — Obi

Reacting yesterday, 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, PDP, Peter Obi, on his X handle, said: “The recent pronouncement by the US government declaring Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’, CPC, and indicating possible military action should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious concern.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing an unprecedented level of insecurity with attendant carnage and the most shocking loss of lives and property.

“According to Amnesty International, over 10,000 people have been killed in Nigeria since May 2023 and as I have repeatedly lamented, the unwarranted and unprovoked killings of Nigerians is most condemnable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop.

“It is equally important to state that the terrible situation is significantly avoidable with competent leadership and governance.

‘’While the insecurity did not start with the present government, what is most unfortunate is the lack and absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of the APC-led government/leaders to effectively govern, galvanise and lead Nigeria where no one is unwarrantedly oppressed and killed, a nation where peace, truth and justice reign.

“As democracies, Nigeria and the US have long been strategic partners committed to regional peace and security. That relationship should not falter.

“The present situation calls for constructive diplomatic and other engagement by both nations aimed at addressing the prevailing and disturbing security concerns. Both countries must work in concert and expeditiously towards that purpose.”

Adeleke seeks diplomatic solution

Reacting to Trump’s threat yesterday, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, called for renewed diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the US over the matter.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor threw his weight behind diplomatic solutions within the context of decades of productive and rewarding Nigeria-American diplomatic partnership.

According to him, the Presidency of the United States of America should support Nigeria to fully implement the recently developed national security strategy.

He said the new strategy is comprehensive and capable of taking on the monster of banditry and terrorist killings in many parts of the country.

He described the American intervention as a wake-up call to rigorously implement new security measures and forcible counter- terrorism actions in partnership with diplomatic allies, adding that “we need help from the United States and others to solve the terrorism challenge.

“Nigeria suffers from unfortunate killings across Northern Nigeria which have claimed lives of many innocent citizens. We believe a high-powered engagement at the presidential level will particularly open to the American government the ongoing security operations, successes and challenges Nigeria is facing in the fight against terrorism.

“We need our international partners to expand their support for the Nigerian security agencies and its political leadership to face national security challenges. Peaceful interface between Abuja and Washington holds the key rather than military intervention by the American government,” he said.

He added: ‘’This is the time to back the President to enforce the letters and spirit of the constitution in all facets of national life. We need peace, not war, to deepen our democracy and protect our citizens,” the governor said.

Tinubu must not allow foreign military humanitarian intervention —Afenifere

On its part, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, kicked against the threat of President Trump to attack Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians, adding that rising insecurity in Nigeria is an indictment on the Federal Government for failing to implement state police to curb insecurity, and restructure for equity and peaceful coexistence since the 2014 Confab.

Afenifere, in a statement by its leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, urged President Bola Tinubu not to allow foreign military or humanitarian intervention.

The statement read: Afenifere regards the ten years delay that has wasted thousands of lives unnecessarily as culpable gross negligence by the government.

“Regardless of the categorisation of our insecurity as either religious or tribal genocide, the point is people are dying due to the failure to create state and local government police for efficiency, giving the people the right of self-preservation in their states and localities.

“In our recent mid-term assessment of the Tinubu administration on May 29, 2025, Afenifere once again warned that continued over-centralisation of the police force made it ultimately responsible for unnecessary deaths in the Middle Belt and across the nation.

‘’As long as policing is centralised and tied to the President, all blame of insecurity reside in his office. This is not only untenable for him but also the whole country, since we are all bound to suffer the collective punishment of failure in other states, some of who allegedly bargain with terrorists.

“Also, this administration’s penchant for over-centralisation of governance is counter-productive, not only within our borders, but also has now reflected in our diplomatic relations or lack of it. The lack of ambassadors in USA and other nations is deplorable.

“Afenifere demands that the Tinubu administration immediately appoints ambassadors to all our embassies because it is obvious that the Presidency is incapable of directly administering our diplomatic relations, since we suddenly face the threat of foreign intervention and war without diplomatic buffers.

‘’President Tinubu should not allow foreign military humanitarian intervention to cause religious and ethnic wars due to negligence or lack of political will to restructure Nigeria for peace and equity.

“Afenifere appeals to Nigerians to unify against foreign intervention and implores all Nigerians to look for local solutions to our sectarian and ethnic conflicts in restructuring.

“Afenifere and all peace-loving Nigerians, hereby, demand immediate implementation of state police to curb insecurity, and implementation of the 2014 Confab restructuring resolutions to ensure peace and unity.”

ADC blames Tinubu for Nigeria’s blacklisting by Trump

Also yesterday, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, held President Tinubu’s administration responsible for Nigeria’s recent designation by President Trump as a ‘country of particular concern,’ blaming worsening insecurity and diplomatic failures for plunging the nation into global disrepute.

The opposition party said nearly 15,000 Nigerians had lost their lives to violent attacks since President Tinubu took office in 2023, accusing his government of neglecting its most sacred duty, the protection of lives and property.

In a statement by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary, the party said the U.S. decision reflects deep international worry over Nigeria’s deteriorating human rights record and security situation, as well as the administration’s seeming inability to respond with the urgency and empathy the crisis demanded.

“We are guided by the painful reality that what is truly at stake are the thousands of human lives lost to insecurity in Nigeria, irrespective of tribe, religion or region. We, therefore, seize this moment to honour the memory of all the victims and extend our deepest sympathies to their families,” Abdullahi said.

ADC expressed concern that under Tinubu’s leadership, insecurity had deepened across the country, with communities displaced, worshippers killed in sacred spaces and terrorist groups extending their reach beyond the north into the Middle Belt and other regions.

Citing the October 31, 2025, terror attack in Kwara State, claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM, the party said the incident was evidence that the situation had spiralled out of control.

“Entire communities have been sacked; worshippers slaughtered in sacred spaces; and bandits now control vast territories, imposing taxes on citizens with impunity. Boko Haram, once declared ‘technically degraded,’ is regaining strength, while new international terror groups openly claim successful attacks on Nigerian soil,” ADC stated.

While acknowledging that the insecurity problem pre-dated Tinubu’s tenure, the party accused the President of worsening it through denial, poor accountability, and lack of compassion for victims.

“The insecurity crisis did not begin under President Tinubu, but he has failed to acknowledge its worsening under his watch or accept responsibility.”

America has never succeeded in foreign military action — Otubanjo

Professor Femi Otubanjo, a research professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, described Trump’s threat as “frivolous,” “unserious,” and “childish,” saying it is not a serious policy decision but rather a reflection of Trump’s own personality.

Otubanjo noted that Trump’s statement doesn’t represent a genuine policy process, but a knee-jerk reaction driven by his own biases.

While noting that insurgency in Nigeria was a complex issue, with both Muslims and Christians being affected, Otubanjo called for collaboration between Nigeria and the US to combat terrorism.

He said: “The point is that Nigeria’s religious relationship is not part of the priority of America’s foreign policy. I have never read anywhere religious persecution in another land is part of America’s foreign policy priorities. So, it does not represent the foreign policy decision-making in the United States, it is the president’s.

“All he is expected to say is that we are going to support Nigeria to defeat these vicious marauders who are killing Christians. Yeah, that is acceptable. That is a promise of support, which Nigerians can take up or not take up, but the idea that I’ve told my military to prepare for war is so childish, so infantile, and frivolous.”

Military’ll escalate violence, lead to reprisal attacks — Prof. Oladiipo Kolawole

Prof. Oladiipo Kolawole, Director\CEO, Nigeria French Language Village, in his reaction, opined that the action if carried out, could lead to increased violence and might worsen the humanitarian crisis.

He stated that the threat could undermine Nigeria’s authority and territorial integrity, leading to further displacement, casualties and disruption of essential services.

He urged the federal government to maintain its sovereignty and communicate clearly with the US, and possibly summon the US Ambassador to demand a retraction and apology.

Kolawole commended President Bola Tinubu’s willingness to meet with Trump, while saying that partnership in fighting terrorism is necessary, while respecting sovereignty.

“If the threat of invasion by the US is made real, it could lead to escalated violence because there may be increased attacks and retaliations, worsening the humanitarian crisis.”

Such threats, not unusual in int’l politics — Ochogwu

Also reacting, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Director General, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, dismissed the threat, saying it is not unusual in international politics.

While expressing optimism that the rift will be resolved by both countries, he said: “These are all diplomatic matters and we should allow our professional diplomats to handle it. It’s not unusual in international politics or relations. There’s a common ground between the US and Nigeria on the matter.

“All these sensationalism and emotional outbursts by those who don’t understand the games nations play, how and why they play it, should leave it for the professionals. Both American and Nigerian Presidents, alongside our diplomats, will iron out whatever differences that exist between both nations.”

Insecurity’ll worsen — Prof. Ayeleru

On his part, Prof. Babatunde Ayeleru of the Department of European Studies, University of Ibadan, said: “The outcome of an invasion of Nigeria by the US will be very devastating. We have seen countries that had been attacked by the US.

“Many of their leaders never waited to see the end of the invasion/war. Nobody should joke with President Trump’s warning or threat. The implications of a possible attack on Nigeria will be devastating on our economy, social and political life. I make bold to say that the insecurity situation in Nigeria would go from bad to worse.

“I will enjoin the federal government to adopt a peaceful and diplomatic approach to resolving this seeming crisis between Nigeria and the United States of America. No country goes to war and still remains the same. All that is required of the Nigerian leaders is dialogue, dialogue and dialogue.”

Threat could undermine Nigeria’s image as stable investment destination — Muda Yusuf

Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, CPPE, said the threat carried far-reaching implications for the economy and investor confidence.

“Although the statement appears to have been made on the basis of incomplete intelligence and misjudged assumptions, its source, the President of the United States, magnifies its potential impact.

Regardless of its inaccuracy, the pronouncement has already generated economic, diplomatic and perceptional consequences for Nigeria.

“The statement risks undermining the country’s image as a stable investment destination, unsettling financial markets, and eroding confidence among both domestic and international investors,” he stressed.