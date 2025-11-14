Trump: ‘No religious war in Nigeria’ – Islamic group

Trump

An Islamic group, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), has said that if Nigeria could win the civil war, it would surely overcome the current security challenges.

The President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, stated this while speaking with journalists as part of the activities marking the 10th General Assembly of the group.

Oladejo said there was no need for America to give a religious interpretation to what is essentially either an ethnic crisis, an occupational crisis, or an economic rivalry in the country.

According to him, Nigeria is not a disgraceful country but rather a father figure in Africa.

He noted that there is no religious war in Nigeria, as alleged by President Donald Trump of the United States.

Oladejo, who is also the Deputy General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) for the South, said Nigeria had assisted in the liberation of many African countries, including the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.

“It was not America that solved those problems, but Nigeria that was at the forefront of those struggles.

“Since we have been fighting against banditry and insurgency, we have been fighting them ourselves, and we are winning.

“We shall win this current war, too, eventually. Whether America assists us or not, we will win.

“We won the Civil War, and we are going to win this war too.

“Despite the nature of the enemy we are fighting now, which is not a standing army, we are going to win; Nigeria has the capacity to win,” he said.

Oladejo also said that the tagging of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” by Trump, at a time when the country is regaining credibility after years of insecurity, corruption scandals, and image erosion, is unfortunate and misplaced.

According to him, there is no genocide against any particular faith in Nigeria.

“If there is anything, both major religious groups—Christianity and Islam—suffer equally from the unfortunate onslaughts of the bandits and insurgents,” he said.

He added that the Federal Government should provide profound internal solutions to curb the various security challenges in the country.

Oladejo commended President Bola Tinubu for stabilising the economy with the implementation of his bold but painful economic reforms, which have attracted global investors like never before.

He said the group would raise a N2 billion fund during the meeting for the economic empowerment of youths, women, and to build a secretariat in Ibadan.

Vanguard News