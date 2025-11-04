Trump: Nigeria’s interest must rise above politics – APC tells Obi

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Nigeria’s national interest must always rise above partisan politics.

The party was reacting to the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi’s comment on the U.S. designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and the threat of possible military action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Obi had described the U.S. designation as “deeply concerning”, expressing worry over insecurity while also urging the government to protect citizens’ lives and freedoms.

The APC’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said sensitive national issues should not be politicised.

He said that Obi’s statement on the matter reflected “selective outrage” and an attempt to exploit a sensitive national issue for political relevance rather than demonstrate statesmanship.

Oladejo accused Obi of grandstanding and seeking political attention from Nigeria’s temporary challenges.

He said national unity and integrity must guide every public reaction to international reports about Nigeria.

Oladejo urged citizens and political leaders to defend the country’s image through responsible communication and patriotic engagement.

He said political differences should never override collective responsibility to protect Nigeria’s reputation.

According to him, leaders should project optimism and confidence when discussing the nation’s challenges.

“The interest of Nigeria must always rise above politics. We all have a duty to defend our nation’s dignity,” Oladejo said.

The APC spokesman noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was taking bold steps to restore security and strengthen governance.

He said reforms were ongoing to improve military coordination, intelligence sharing, and technological capacity in the fight against insecurity.

Oladejo said the Federal Government was also addressing economic challenges that contribute to insecurity through targeted reforms and job creation.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive as the benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda continue to unfold.

Oladejo emphasised that patriotism must be a shared value for both leaders and citizens.

He called for constructive dialogue and collaboration across political lines to sustain national progress.

According to him, development and stability can only thrive when the nation speaks with one voice.

Oladejo said the APC welcomed all genuine suggestions but cautioned against statements that may weaken public confidence in the country.

He reaffirmed that Nigeria would overcome its challenges through unity, resilience, and patriotic commitment.

NAN recalls that the United States had recently re-designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged violations of religious freedom.

NAN also reports that the Federal Government had rejected the designation, describing it as inaccurate, and reaffirming its commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of all Nigerians. (NAN)