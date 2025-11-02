Trump: MURIC accuses CAN of betraying Tinubu

MURIC Director, Ishaq-Akintola

By Luminous Jannamike

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of betraying President Bola Tinubu, despite what it described as the President’s generous inclusion of Christians in key federal appointments.

The accusation follows the recent decision by the President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, to redesignate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) over alleged persecution of Christians.

In a statement on Friday, MURIC’s Founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, faulted the alleged role of some Christian leaders in petitions sent to U.S. authorities claiming targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

“Despite the vehement denial of Christian genocide by the Nigerian government, U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday redesignated Nigeria as a country of particular concern,” Akintola said.

MURIC described the move as unjustified, saying the portrayal of religious violence in Nigeria was exaggerated and misleading.

“This redesignation is blurred, misplaced, and distorted. It is a complete misrepresentation of the true picture on the ground in Nigeria,” the group stated.

According to MURIC, some Christian leaders contributed to Nigeria’s negative image abroad by sending “frivolous petitions” to the U.S. Congress – petitions which, it alleged, were supported rather than refuted by CAN.

“Instead of dissipating energy on debating the rationality of the redesignation, we will rather turn our attention to the fifth columnists in our midst,” Akintola said.

“It will be recalled that certain Christian leaders had written petitions to the U.S. Congress claiming that only Christians were being killed by terrorists in Nigeria. Rather than debunking this misleading narrative, CAN chose to amplify it.”

MURIC expressed disappointment over what it described as CAN’s “irresponsible conduct,” given its national influence and supposed commitment to interfaith harmony.

“We are nonplussed by the actions of these Christian leaders, especially that of CAN, which is expected to know better,” the statement read.

The organisation further argued that President Tinubu had demonstrated fairness toward Christians through appointments and privileges.

“CAN’s action amounts to a stab in the back, considering President Tinubu’s preference for Christians in appointments, favours, and privileges over and above his Muslim brethren,” MURIC said.