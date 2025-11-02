Trump: How Nigeria Should Respond – Ndume

Ndume

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has advised the Federal Government to seek the assistance of seasoned diplomats to engage with the United States government and prevent an escalation of the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Ndume, who gave this advice in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, faulted both the FG and the Senate for treating the allegations of Christian genocide made by U.S. lawmaker Riley Moore with levity before the recent declaration by President Donald Trump.

According to Ndume: “I have alerted the government; I even moved a motion. Nigeria is a sovereign state. It isn’t about what the United States can do to us, but about the misconception and the ripple effects of classifying us as a country of concern.

“We should engage the American government by presenting facts and figures. We should demand that they hear the other side of the story from the Nigerian government and the Muslim community.

Muslims have been killed too. The genocide isn’t against Christians, but Nigerians generally.

“Before things get out of hand, Nigeria should engage seasoned diplomats like Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Babagana Kingibe, Professor Sulu Gambari, and Amina Mohammed at the United Nations.

“They should also engage the American Embassy in Nigeria because they have the facts.”

Ndume further argued that Nigeria could still change the narrative by presenting accurate information, noting that the U.S. could continue to support Nigeria with arms and ammunition to combat terrorism.

President Trump had designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” in a Truth Social post on Friday, which was subsequently shared on the White House’s X (Twitter) handle.