Trump: EU expresses solidarity with Nigeria

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The European Union (EU) has expressed solidarity with victims of violence in Nigeria, including those affected by recent attacks in the southern and northeastern parts of the country.

In a statement reaching Vanguard by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security, Anouar El Anouni, on Tuesday, the bloc said it had taken note of the statements made by the American administration regarding Nigeria.

Responding to a question on whether the American threats towards Nigeria would prompt a reaction from the European External Action Service (EEAS), El Anouni said, “When it comes to Nigeria, the EU has taken note of the statements made by the American administration.

“The EU expresses its solidarity with all the communities and families affected by the violence, including the recent large-scale attacks in the southern belt of Nigeria and in the northeast.”

The EU spokesperson reaffirmed the bloc’s position on human rights, saying, “The EU reaffirms its commitment to freedom of religion and belief, and to the protection of all communities, especially to minorities, and we underline our commitment to the peaceful coexistence of the Nigerian population, beyond geographical, ethnic, political, or religious differences.

“We recognize the many factors behind the violence in Nigeria. Let us note that religion is only one of these factors, and only in certain instances.”

El Anouni explained that the EU was already working closely with Nigerian authorities to address the situation.

He said, “The European Union cooperates with the competent Nigerian authorities and implement multifaceted support in Nigeria to prevent violence, to encourage the consolidation of peace and to assist the victims of violence and forced displacement.”