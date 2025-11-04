Trump designated Nigeria ‘country of particular concern’ after watching Fox News – Report

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 2: U.S. President Donald Trump salutes a Marine as he arrives at the White House on November 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

United States President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” after watching a report on Fox News on alleged attacks on Christians in the country.

According to CNN, Trump was travelling to Florida while monitoring Fox News when a segment on alleged targeting of Christians by Islamic groups in Nigeria aired. The report was said to have angered the Trump, who immediately demanded more briefing on the matter.

Shortly after landing in West Palm Beach, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, claiming that Christianity in Nigeria faces “an existential threat”.

He wrote, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.

“I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘Country of particular concern’ — But that is the least of it.”

A White House official quoted by CNN said Trump had been following developments in Nigeria and had already been considering a public statement before the broadcast.

One source familiar with the matter said the plight of Christians in Nigeria reportedly became a major focus for Trump throughout the weekend, and he’s directed his Secretary of Defense to “prepare for possible action” and warned that the United States could enter Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to protect Christians.

The source also said Trump’s rhetoric was strategic, describing it as an “‘Art of the Deal’-type approach” aimed at seeing how Nigeria responds and drawing global attention to the issue.

CNN also reported that the directive reportedly caught US defence officials by surprise, and that elements of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) were abruptly recalled to headquarters in Germany over the weekend to discuss potential responses.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon was “preparing for action,” and Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told CNN that the US military stood ready to execute Trump’s order, in line with what he called a “peace through strength” agenda.

Nigeria rejects christian genocide claim

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has rejected the allegation of Christian persecution in Nigeria and its redesignation as a “Country of Particular Concern” by the United States.

President Bola Tinubu, in a post on his verified X account on Saturday, faulted the classification, insisting that the claim made by President Trump does not reflect Nigeria’s reality.

Tinubu said Nigeria remains a pluralistic democracy governed by a constitution that safeguards freedom of religion for all citizens, describing the genocide allegation as inconsistent with the country’s values and lived experience.

He wrote, “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.”

Tinubu rejected suggestions that Nigeria encourages religious persecution, stressing that the country’s diversity remains a pillar of national unity.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” he said.