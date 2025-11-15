Trump calls Thailand, Cambodia after new clashes

This handout photo taken and released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP) on November 13, 2025 shows a delegation from the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) visiting an area where a civilian was killed a day before along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Banteay Meanchey province, as both sides traded accusations of fresh clashes along their shared frontier. Cambodia and Thailand traded accusations of fresh clashes along their border on November 12, with Phnom Penh reporting one civilian shot dead in hostilities flaring after Bangkok paused implementation of a US-backed peace deal. (Photo by AKP / Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP) / AFP) / —–EDITORS NOTE — RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / AGENCE KAMPUCHEA PRESS (AKP) ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

US President Donald Trump said he called Thailand and Cambodia on Friday to bolster the peace deal he helped broker, after fresh clashes erupted between the Southeast Asian neighbors.

Trump co-signed a truce between the two countries on October 26 during a tour of Asia, touting it as one of several peace deals around the world that he believes should win him the Nobel Peace Prize.

But Thailand suspended the deal on Monday after an alleged landmine blast, and the two sides traded accusations of new clashes on Wednesday in which Phnom Penh said a civilian was killed.

Addressing reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Florida, Trump said he spoke to the leaders of both countries.

“I stopped a war just today through the use of tariffs, the threat of tariffs,” Trump said after a journalist asked whether he was referring to Thailand and Cambodia.

“They’re doing great. I think they’re gonna be fine,” he added.

The White House said he also engaged with Malaysia, which has been acting as a broker in ending the conflict. Trump co-signed the deal in Kuala Lumpur.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Saturday reiterated his “firm commitment” to the agreement, and said Trump would monitor to “ensure no armed clashes reoccur” at the border.

Five days of clashes erupted between Thailand and Cambodia this summer, killing 43 people and displacing around 300,000 before the truce took effect.

The dispute between Thailand and Cambodia centers on a century-old disagreement over borders mapped during France’s colonial rule in the region, with both sides claiming a smattering of boundary temples.