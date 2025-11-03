Troops rescue two kidnapped victims in Kogi, recover N3.8m ransom

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Oguma, have rescued two kidnapped victims in Kogi State after a fierce gun battle with bandits. The operation also led to the recovery of ₦3.8 million ransom money that had been arranged for the victims’ release.

Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, said the rescue took place on Sunday, November 2, 2025, following credible intelligence on kidnapping activities along the Itobe–Adumu–Ejule axis. Troops also received reports that relatives of some victims were attempting to deliver ransom payments.

According to Abdullahi, troops immediately launched a patrol into Achigili Forest to intercept the criminals. While advancing to the location, the soldiers came under fire from the bandits.

“In the exchange that followed, the gallant troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon two kidnapped victims and the ransom money,” he said. The bandits fled into the forest with gunshot wounds.

The victims were rescued and ₦3,800,000, intended as ransom payment, was recovered and returned to them. They have since been debriefed and are in safe custody pending their formal handover to relevant authorities.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to continue providing timely, credible information to aid ongoing operations against criminal elements across the state.