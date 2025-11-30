Troops quell communal violence, neutralize four armed militias in Taraba

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By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, at the weekend, neutralised four armed militia members and recovered weapons during a rapid and coordinated response to quell renewed communal violence in Usmanu Village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Spokesman of 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said, “The operation followed credible intelligence indicating a resurgence of long-standing land disputes between the Shomo and Wurkun communities.

“The dispute escalated into armed clashes, resulting in the destruction of property, including the burning of houses.

“In response, 6 Brigade immediately deployed forces to restore order and prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

“Upon reaching the area, the troops came under fire from armed assailants emerging from the Fadama axis.

“A brief but fierce exchange ensued, during which the soldiers neutralised four of the attackers.

Subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of three (3) Dane guns, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles.

“In a development that underscores the complexity of the conflict, one personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) found operating alongside the armed militia was arrested.

“He is currently undergoing further investigation and profiling to determine his level of involvement.

Commenting on the operation, the Commander, 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their prompt response, bravery, and adherence to professional rules of engagement.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s determination to rid Taraba State of criminal elements and maintain operational momentum across all areas of responsibility.

Brigadier General Uwa assured the people of Karim Lamido and Taraba State at large of the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability.

He urged communities to embrace peaceful coexistence and to continue supporting security agencies with timely, credible information.

The Nigerian Army called on residents to remain calm and law-abiding as stability is gradually being restored.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation as ongoing operations continue under Operation Peace Shield, Operation Lafiya Nakowa, and Operation Zafin Wuta.

Vanguard News