Troops kill scores of terrorists in thwarted attack on Mallam Fatori

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have repelled a coordinated terrorist attack on Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kangar in Mallam Fatori, Borno, killing several Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in a fierce gun duel.

This is contained in a statement by the Military Information Officer, OPHK, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, on Tuesday.

Uba said the attack, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, saw the insurgents deploy armed drones and mortar shells in an attempt to breach the base’s defences.

He said the troops, supported by the main battalion under Sector 3, stood their ground and fought back with superior firepower, aided by air support from Nigerien fighter aircraft.

According to him, the terrorists, overwhelmed by the combined ground and air assault, fled into the Tumbun waterways, leaving behind the bodies of their fighters and weapons.

“Items recovered from the scene include five AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, 258 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five RPG bombs, four armed drone bombs, five hand grenades, two bandoliers, and an Android phone.

“Follow-up airstrikes by Nigerian and Nigerien air forces on the fleeing terrorists further inflicted heavy casualties.

“A few soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force sustained minor injuries and were promptly evacuated for treatment by Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) medical teams. All are said to be in stable condition,” he said.

Uba added that the MNJTF also provided intelligence and surveillance support that enhanced the troops’ response during the battle.

“Military authorities have commended the troops for their resilience, gallantry, and professionalism, assuring that ongoing clearance operations would ensure the terrorists have no safe haven in the region.

“The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and stability in the North-East through sustained joint operations.

