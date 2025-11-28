Troops kill dozens of terrorists, nab 57 suspects, rescue 45 victims – DHQ

Troops of the Nigerian Army neutralised dozens of terrorists, apprehended 57 suspects, and rescued 45 kidnapped victims across the country in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja made this known on Friday in Abuja while giving an update on nationwide military operations within the week.

Onoja said the troops also recovered large caches of arms, vehicles, and ammunition while dismantling criminal and terrorist networks in multiple theatres of operation.

In the North East, he said that troops of Operation HADIN KAI killed several terrorists, apprehended 11 collaborators, rescued eight kidnapped commuters, and destroyed multiple terrorist camps.

He added that air interdiction missions in Sambisa neutralised additional terrorists and destroyed their storage facilities.

Under Operation FASAN YAMMA, Onoja said the troops killed several terrorists and bandits, apprehended 15 suspects, and rescued 13 kidnapped victims across Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger States.

He added that troops also recovered weapons, vehicles, livestock, and intercepted a suspected terrorist arms dealer with N4 million in cash and military-grade weapons.

In the North Central, Onoja said the troops of Operations ENDURING PEACE and WHIRL STROKE killed scores of extremists, apprehended 11 suspects, including notorious terrorist Umar Idi (aka Lere).

He added that 19 kidnapped victims were rescued, alongside the recovery of weapons, vehicles, and illicit funds.

The defence spokesman said the troops of DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over N173 million, destroyed 11 illegal refining sites, and arrested 13 criminals.

In the South East, he said the troops of Operation UDO KA rescued five kidnapped victims, arrested seven criminals, and eliminated terrorists’ safe havens in Enugu State through coordinated air strikes.

He commended the troops for their courage and professionalism, urging continued public support and intelligence sharing.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and to national sovereignty, until peace is fully restored nationwide.

Vanguard News