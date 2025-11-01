Troops destroy bandits camp in Taraba after gunfight

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army /Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), conducting clearance operations across Taraba State, have raided and destroyed several bandits’ camps in Taraba State.

Spokesman, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said the clearance offensive code-named Operation Lafiya Nakowa, aimed at flushing out hibernating bandits and terrorist elements within its area of responsibility.

He said, “Acting on credible intelligence on the activities of bandits around Unom, Yongogba, Tornyi, and Mbayongo villages in Takum Local Government Area, troops on Friday 31 October 2025 conducted a clearance patrol through Tor-Tser, Kofar Ahmadu, Tornyi, Unom, Mbayongo, and Yongogba villages.

“The operation successfully cleared the identified areas, including adjoining settlements and river lines.

“During the advance, troops received fresh intelligence at Kofar Ahmadu village indicating that bandits were sighted around TY Farm in Tati.

“The troops immediately projected combat power toward the area through Sabon Gida Tati and made contact with the criminals. Confronted with the troops’ superior firepower, the bandits fled deep into the forest.

“On exploitation, the troops discovered and destroyed a major bandits’ camp at TY Farm, effectively denying the criminals a safe haven. One Dane gun and other items were recovered from the site.

“The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift response, gallantry, and professionalism during the operation.

“He reaffirmed the Brigade’s unrelenting commitment to maintaining peace and security across Taraba State and urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.”