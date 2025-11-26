Troops arrest two herders destroying crops during Benue farmland patrol

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In a sustained effort to protect farmers and guarantee food security during the peak of the harvest season

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested two herders who were found trespassing and destroying crops on a community farmland in Makurdi, Benue State.

Spokesman of Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, who confirmed the arrest, said, “The incident occurred on 20 November 2025, when OPWS troops deployed at Zongo Akiki were conducting a routine farm protection patrol.

“The vigilant troops intercepted the two herders after they reportedly led their cattle into cultivated farmlands belonging to local residents, resulting in damage to crops.

“The swift intervention prevented further destruction and possible confrontation between the herders and the affected farmers.

“The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation and necessary legal action.

“The Force Commander Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and urged members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their hands when confronted with disputes or misunderstandings.

“He emphasised that violence or reprisal attacks only worsen tensions and jeopardise peaceful co-existence.

Major General Gara also reiterated the need for herders to be law-abiding and refrain from criminal behaviours that threaten law and order.

The Force Commander reaffirmed Operation Whirl Stroke’s commitment to safeguarding farmlands and providing a conducive environment for all legitimate enterprises to thrive.

Vanguard News