Troops arrest seven suspected cultists, recover weapons in Makurdi raid

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested seven suspected cultists and recovered a cache of weapons during a raid on a criminal hideout in the North Bank area of Makurdi, Benue State.

The operation was part of ongoing military efforts to curb rising criminal activities and restore peace within the state capital and surrounding communities.

In a statement issued by the Acting Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, the troops recovered “two locally fabricated pistols, one cartridge, a round of 7.62mm ammunition, an empty shell casing, a dagger, and several bags containing charms and other incriminating materials.”

He stated that the suspects, alleged to be involved in armed robbery, drug abuse and cult-related violence, are currently in custody for further investigation and prosecution.

The OPWS Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience, urging them to sustain the momentum in the fight against the criminal elements.

He also advised youths, particularly students, to shun cultism and embrace discipline, patriotism and peaceful means of resolving conflicts.

Operation Whirl Stroke reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security across its areas of operation in Benue and neighbouring states.